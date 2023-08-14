Global Fiber Cement Market Forecast 2023-2030: Opportunities Surge with Increased Infrastructure Investment and Advancements in Fiber Cement Siding

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Cement Market Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fiber Cement Market is projected to grow from USD 20.48 billion in 2022 to USD 31.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.49%.

The market dynamics show the drivers, such as increasing demand for fiber cement due to its benefits, limitations on asbestos use, and stringent regulations for energy-efficient buildings. However, high installation costs and availability of substitutes like vinyl and wood siding pose challenges. Opportunities in the market include rising infrastructure investment and advancements in fiber cement siding.

The report also addresses the impact of political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as high inflation on the global economy, and fiscal policies to mitigate its effects.

The market is segmented based on material (fiber, Portland cement, and sand), application (backer boards, flooring, molding and trim, roofing, siding, and wall partitions), and end-user (non-residential and residential). Europe, Middle East & Africa dominate the market share, followed by the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

The report utilizes the FPNV Positioning Matrix to evaluate vendors based on business strategy and product satisfaction, categorizing them into four quadrants: Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, and Vital. Additionally, the Market Share Analysis provides insights into vendors' performance and their competitive position in the market. The study covers historical data from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year and forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Other Key Insights

Market Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Fiber Cement Market, by Material

7. Fiber Cement Market, by Application

8. Fiber Cement Market, by End User

9. Americas Fiber Cement Market

10. Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber Cement Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Competitive Portfolio

14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Allura USA by Plycem USA LLC

American Fiber Cement Corporation

Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd.

Cembrit Holding A/S

CEMEX, Inc.

CenturyPly

CSR Limited

Elementia Materiales, S.A.B. de C.V.

Etex NV

Everest Industries Ltd.

Fry Reglet Corporation

James Hardie Industries PLC

Nichiha USA, Inc.

Plycem Construsistemas Costa Rica, S.A.

Saint-Gobain Group

Toray Industries Inc.

