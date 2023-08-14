Global Hydrogen Storage Market Outlook to 2030: Opportunities Presented by Low-Weight Storage Tanks, Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cells, and Electric Cars

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Storage Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physical hydrogen storage market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 to USD 6.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The use of hydrogen storage has increased globally due to the wide acceptability of hydrogen as an alternative energy carrier. This wide acceptance addresses environmental concerns, peak energy demand, and energy security related to the use of fossil fuels. The hydrogen storage market is competitive with many big and small players and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increase in hydrogen demand from refineries for desulfurization of transportation fuels

Rising adoption of hydrogen-powered fuel cells for cars and buses

Physical Form Dominates the Market

The physical hydrogen storage market was estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2022.

It is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.8%.

One of the primary drivers is the increasing hydrogen demand from refineries for fuel desulfurization.

Hydrogen-powered fuel cells for cars and buses are also expected to drive the market.

On-Board Segment to Register Highest Growth

On-board storage tank is a new concept finding application in transportation industry for cars, buses, and material handling equipment.

Market driven by subsidies offered by governments of Japan and South Korea for hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles.

Chemicals Application Leads the Market

Chemicals were the largest market in 2022 and expected to grow significantly during the forecast period with a CAGR of 18.8% (in terms of value).

Hydrogen storage applications in various chemical industries include ammonia, methanol, cyclohexane, hydrogen peroxide, etc.

Blue and green hydrogen are key low-CO2 alternatives to replace carbon-intensive grey hydrogen.

North America Dominates in Value and Volume

North America is the second-highest dominating region in hydrogen storage market in terms of both value and volume.

Growth attributed to rise in fuel cell applications, strict emission control regulations, and inclination to use cleaner fuels.

Policies framed to encourage use of clean fuels, with significant investments to reduce cost of clean hydrogen.

Major Players in the Market

Air Liquide (France)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (US)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (UK)

Linde plc (Germany)

Chart Industries (US)

INOXCVA (India)

Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway)

HBank Technologies Inc. (Taiwan)

Pragma Industries (France)

Croyolor (France)

Research Coverage

The report covers the global hydrogen storage market and forecasts the market size until 2030.

Market segmentation includes form (physical, material-based), type (cylinder, on-site, on-board, merchant/bulk), application (automotive & transportation, chemicals, oil refineries, industrial, metalworking, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America).

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges discussed in the report.

Provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by major players in the global hydrogen storage market.

Overall, the global hydrogen storage market is set to witness substantial growth driven by the increasing demand for clean energy solutions and the adoption of hydrogen in various industries. The market offers numerous opportunities for players to capitalize on this growing trend.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Low-Emission Fuels Increased Hydrogen Demand from Various Applications Use of Hydrogen Storage Tanks for Transportation Development of Hydrogen Infrastructure Across Various Countries Government Investments and Initiatives

Restraints Limited Availability of Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure Less Efficient in Terms of Power Storage High Cost of Composite Material-based Tanks

Opportunities Development of Low-Weight Storage Tanks for Transportation New Applications for Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cells Development of Electric Cars Using Hydrogen Fuel

Challenges High Competition from Alternative Fuels High Flammability Fluctuating Oil Prices



Premium Insights

High Demand for Hydrogen Storage from End-use Industries to Drive Market

Cylinder Storage Type Dominated Market in 2022

Chemicals Segment Led Market in 2022

China Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Other Key Insights

Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

Ecosystem Mapping

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Import-Export Scenario

Patent Analysis

Tariff and Regulations

Case Study Analysis

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Key Conferences and Events, 2023-2024

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Hydrogen Storage Market, by Form

7 Physical Hydrogen Storage Market, by Type

8 Hydrogen Storage Market, by Application

9 Physical Hydrogen Storage Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Air Liquide

Auguste Cryogenics

BNH Gas Tanks LLP

Calvera Hydrogen SA

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cryofab

Cryolor

FIBA Technologies, Inc.

Gardner Cryogenics

Hbank Technologies Inc.

Hexagon Composites ASA

INOXCVA

Linde PLC

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Macomber Cryogenics

MAHYTEC

NPROXX

Pragma Industries

Steelhead Composites, Inc.

Worthington Industries, Inc.

