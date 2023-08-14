Insights Into the Global Manhole Covers Market, 2023-2028: Municipal and Airport & Port Applications Driving the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manhole Cover Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manhole cover market is anticipated to experience promising growth with lucrative opportunities in municipal and airport & port applications. The market is expected to reach an estimated value of $5.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028. Several factors are driving this growth, including an increase in road construction activities, government regulations for manhole cleaning processes, and a rising demand for eco-friendly and lightweight manhole covers.

The market analysis includes a forecast for the global manhole cover market based on product type, application, and region. The product types considered are metal cap, regenerated resin, high strength steel fiber cement concrete, and others. Metal caps are expected to remain the largest segment, primarily due to their reliable protection for underground utility networks, strength, longevity, and capacity to withstand heavy loads and traffic. The application segments include municipal, airport & ports, and others, with municipal applications projected to hold the largest share, driven by extensive usage in sewage gathering, sewers, and stormwater systems.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to maintain its position as the largest market for manhole covers. This can be attributed to supportive investments in infrastructure development, a growing number of residential and non-residential building construction projects, and the presence of key manufacturing hubs in countries like Japan, China, and India.

In this competitive market, companies vie for market share based on product quality. Major players are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, infrastructural development, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. These strategies enable manhole cover companies to meet increasing demand, improve competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products and technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the leading manhole cover companies profiled in the report include Fibrelite, Prime Composites Australia Ply, Crescent Foundry, Ducast Factory, Polieco Group, and Eagle Manufacturing. With a focus on product quality and strategic initiatives, these companies are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for manhole covers across various applications and regions.

Features of the Market Report

Market Size Estimates: Manhole cover market size estimation in terms of value.

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Manhole cover market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Manhole cover market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the manhole cover market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the manhole cover market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Manhole Cover Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Manhole Cover Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Manhole Cover Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Metal Cap

3.3.2: Regenerated Resin

3.3.3: High Strength Steel Fiber Cement Concrete

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Manhole Cover Market by Application

3.4.1: Municipal

3.4.2: Airport & Ports

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Manhole Cover Market by Region

4.2: North American Manhole Cover Market

4.3: European Manhole Cover Market

4.4: APAC Manhole Cover Market

4.5: RoW Manhole Cover Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Manhole Cover Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Manhole Cover Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Manhole Cover Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Manhole Cover Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Manhole Cover Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Manhole Cover Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Fibrelite

7.2: Prime Composites Australia Ply

7.3: Crescent Foundry

7.4: Ducast Factory

7.5: Polieco Group

7.6: Eagle Manufacturing

