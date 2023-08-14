Global Strategies for Microservices in Healthcare, 2023-2030: Chinese Market Expected to Witness Remarkable Growth

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microservices in Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Microservices in Healthcare market is the subject of this comprehensive analysis, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the healthcare industry. The analysis covers the recent, current, and future annual sales from 2022 to 2030, segmented by geographic region, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. To offer a historical perspective, the report also includes sales data for the years 2014 through 2021.

Furthermore, the data is categorized into sub-segments, such as Platforms, Services, Cloud, and On-Premise, with corresponding annual sales figures from 2022 to 2030 and historical data from 2014 to 2021.

The global Microservices in Healthcare market was estimated to be valued at US$321.2 Million in 2022. However, it is projected to experience significant growth and reach a size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 18.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The Platforms segment is expected to record a CAGR of 17.8%, reaching US$778.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The Services segment, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, is projected to grow at a revised CAGR of 19.7% over the next eight years.

Key Market Insights

Post-COVID Growth: The Microservices in Healthcare market is set to experience substantial growth post-COVID, reaching US$1.2 Billion by 2030, driven by technological advancements and increasing adoption in the healthcare sector. Regional Growth: China is expected to witness remarkable growth, with a forecasted market size of US$309.9 Million by 2030 and a CAGR of 24.4% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Noteworthy growth is also anticipated in Japan, Canada, and Europe, with Germany leading at approximately 15.1% CAGR. Competitive Landscape: The market features prominent players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., CA Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, and others, totaling 33 featured competitors. The competition is likely to intensify as the market expands.

Looking Ahead to 2023: Challenges and Opportunities

The global economy faces a critical juncture with various interlocking challenges and crises. Factors like Russia's war on Ukraine, inflation, and supply chain disruptions pose risks to economic stability. Inflation, particularly in food and fuel, may impact consumer spending and confidence. Governments may respond with interest rate hikes, affecting job creation and overall economic activity. Slower growth and high inflation may even push developed markets into a recession.

Moreover, concerns about new COVID outbreaks and uncertainties in China's post-pandemic trajectory add to the complexities faced by businesses and investors. The financial markets may become more volatile, trade tensions might escalate, and regulatory environments could become stricter, all while climate change is increasingly integrated into economic decisions.

Despite these challenges, 2023 offers opportunities for resilient and adaptable businesses and leaders. Navigating through these complexities with foresight and flexibility can create pathways for growth and success.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $321.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Microservices in Healthcare - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

