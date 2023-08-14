Military Sensors Market to Surpass 16.94 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Widespread Adoption of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the advancement of military sensors heavily relies on the utilization of optical microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and RF MEMS devices, which are specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of the military sector in the military sensors market . MEMS devices offer several advantageous properties, including high reliability, low power consumption, and compact sizes, making them highly suitable for developing sensors for various military applications.

Wireless sensor network (WSN) is an emerging technology poised to revolutionize remote location monitoring in the military sensors market. It comprises a network of transducers equipped with communication infrastructure specifically designed to monitor and record various conditions at different locations.

Prominent Players in Military Sensors Market

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

BAE Systems plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Textron Inc.

Cobham plc

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Hardware Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Rising Investments in Research and Development Activities

The hardware segment in the field of sensor technology encompasses a wide range of sensors that serve various purposes in military sensors market. These sensors include LiDAR sensors, magnetic sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, force sensors, radar sensors, accelerometers, speed sensors, vibration sensors, torque sensors, proximity sensors, gyroscopes, GPS sensors, SONAR sensors, laser target designators, angle of attack sensors, flow sensors, and position sensors.

The markets in North America are predicted to emerge as the leading region in the global military sensors market from 2023 to 2030. This projected leadership can be attributed to several factors driving market growth in the region. Key players in the defense industry are making substantial investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced military power solutions. These investments aim to enhance the capabilities and performance of military sensors, enabling more efficient and effective operations in the field.

Target Recognition Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Advanced Target Identification

The target recognition segment emerged as the dominant global military sensors market, securing a substantial market share. This segment is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for advanced target identification and tracking systems in military operations.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to exhibit the highest demand for military sensors market owing to various ongoing programs to modernize regional defense forces. The Asia-Pacific countries have recognized the importance of enhancing their defense capabilities and are actively investing in modernization initiatives. These programs seek to upgrade and augment the existing capabilities of both commercial and military end-users in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the military sensors market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Military Sensors Market

Recently, BAE Systems unveiled its upcoming venture to launch the Azalea satellite cluster into low Earth orbit (LEO) by 2024. This multi-sensor satellite cluster aims to provide advanced capabilities and surveillance from space. Azalea is expected to enhance the gathering of valuable data and information for various applications, including defence, communications, and environmental monitoring, by deploying a combination of different sensors onboard the satellites.

Raytheon achieved a significant milestone by successfully launching and recovering a counter-mine system in 2022. This system incorporates imaging sonar and electro-optical sensors, enabling it to detect and neutralize underwater mines effectively.

