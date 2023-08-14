Cyber Security Managed Services Market Size to Surpass USD 32.68 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11%

Pune, India, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global cyber security managed services market size was valued at USD 14.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 15.78 billion in 2023 to USD 32.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Organizations are Investing in Business Intelligence Tools and Data Access Tools. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Cyber Security Managed Services Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Cyber security managed services offer services to manage and monitor security systems, devices, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. Increase in the number of cyber security attacks in numerous organizations is propelling the demand for services, which can protect their operations.





Key Industry Development

May 2023: Check Point Software Technologies partnered with Ivanti to integrate the patch management solution of Ivanti Harmony Endpoint protection solution. This integration will provide vulnerability and patch management capabilities to address cyberattacks that exploit system vulnerabilities.





Key Takeaways

Cyber security managed services market size in North America was USD 6.27 billion in 2022

On-Premises to Grow at the Highest CAGR Due to Increasing Number of Investments

Large Organizations to Lead the Segment due to Increase in IT Spending Capacity

Healthcare to Lead the Segment Due to Increasing Adoption of the Tools





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global cyber security managed services market are BDO Global (Belgium), Secureworks, Inc. (U.S.), Atos SE (France), Wipro (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Thrive (U.S.), SecurityHQ (India), ECI (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11% 2030 Value Projection USD 32.68 Billion Base Year 2022 Cyber Security Managed Services Market Size in 2022 USD 14.48 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Service, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Rise in the Number of Investments in Self-Service Analytics to Propel Market Growth

Increasing BYOD method and cyber security risks are projected to drive the cyber security managed services market growth. Digitalization and technological changes in businesses have led to implementation and adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD). Employees using smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other personal devices have networks, which can be easily compromised.

However, implementation of internet security services and solutions and the high cost of updating hinder the adoption of the services, which is expected to impede the market expansion.





Segmentation

By Service

Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Incident Management

Managed Vulnerability

Identity and Access Solution

Others (End Point Management, Data Encryption)

By Enterprise Type

Small & Medium Size Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Travel & Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

North America to Dictate Market Share Due to Growth of Digital Transformation

North America held the majority cyber security managed services market share in 2022 due to the rapid adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. The market reached the valuation of USD 6.27 billion in 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to have a noteworthy CAGR with increasing number of investments by the governments, major market players, and also investments in block chain projects.





Competitive Landscape

Partnership and Collaboration Strategies for the Expansion of the Customer Base

Key players of cyber security managed services such as BDO Global, Atos SE, Wipro, Secureworks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Trustwave Holdings, Inc., have been launching specific solutions and services to attract a large customer base, thereby increasing sales.





FAQs

How big is the cyber security managed services market?

The cyber security managed services market size was USD 14.48 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 32.68 billion by 2030.

How fast is the cyber security managed services market growing?

The cyber security managed services market will exhibit a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





