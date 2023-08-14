Medical Scrubs Market Size to Surpass USD 73.10 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1%

Pune, India, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Medical Scrubs Market Size was valued at USD 46.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 48.41 billion in 2023 to USD 73.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand the number of healthcare professionals have led to an increased demand for medical clothing in various countries. The rise in healthcare resources and personnel has created a need for appropriate attire to maintain hygiene and ensure safety in healthcare settings.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Medical Scrubs Market, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development-

October 2022 - Kindthread declared the global expansion of their premium medical apparel brand White Cross. The company has planned to launch global marketing campaigns to accelerate its growth.

Key Takeaways –

Medical Scrubs Market size in Asia Pacific was USD 20.13 billion in 2022

Hospital admissions and surgical procedures increasing will boost product demand

Lack of Reimbursement is Hindering the Market Growth

The medical uniforms segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

O&M Halyard (Canada), FIGS, INC. (U.S.), Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Adar Medical Uniforms, LLC. (U.S.), BARCO UNIFORMS (U.S.), Dickies Medical (U.S.), Matrix Workwear (U.K.), Cardinal Health Canada Inc. (Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 73.10 Billion Base Year 2022 Medical Scrubs Market Size in 2022 USD 46.15 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 133 Segments covered Type, Usage and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Changing Reimbursement Policies and Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion Propel Growth

Increasing rates of chronic conditions, coupled with growing healthcare awareness and expenditure, are contributing to a rise in hospital admissions. This is further supported by global reimbursement policy changes and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. As per the CDC's 2023 report, there is an average of 131.3 million emergency department visits annually in the U.S., with 18.6 million resulting in hospital admissions and 3.1 million requiring critical care unit admission.

However, the medical scrubs market share may potentially hinder due to the lack of reimbursement for these garments and the high demand for used scrubs.

Segmentation:

By Type

Medical Uniforms

Nursing Scrubs

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By End User

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Takes the Lead with Innovation and Cost-Effectiveness

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the medical clothing market, generating substantial revenue of USD 20.13 billion in 2022. The region's dominance is attributed to market players' focus on innovative medical clothing products and the region's improved production capabilities at cost-effective prices, driving medical scrubs market growth.

Europe market is driven by the implementation of policies that support the reimbursement of protective equipment. This has led to increased adoption of scrubs in the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Market Competitiveness Drives Expansion of Product Portfolios

In a highly competitive market, companies are expanding their product portfolios and collaborating with major brands to meet the demand for reusable and disposable scrubs. Additionally, investments in launching fashionable products are expected to contribute to the market share growth of these companies in the future.

FAQs

How big is the Medical Scrubs Market?

Medical Scrubs Market size was USD 46.15 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 73.10 billion in 2030.

How fast is the Medical Scrubs Market growing?

The Medical Scrubs Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

