Smart Hospitals Market to Reach $252.6 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Advanced Technologies

The global market for Smart Hospitals estimated at US$46.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$252.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.5% CAGR and reach US$137.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 23.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.9% CAGR



The Smart Hospitals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.9% and 22.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $46.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $252.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Hospitals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Smart Hospitals

Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

The Biggest & Worst Ever Public Health Crisis in Human History Creates a Mixed Bag of Challenges & Opportunities for the Healthcare Industry

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Work Overtime to Manage Giant Waves of COVID Infection Testing Flowing In

Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behavior & Engagement With Healthcare Technologies & Services

Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies & Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis

Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New Grounds Post Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Smart Hospitals, What Are They & Why Are they the Future of Healthcare

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates the Shift to Smart Hospitals. Here's Why

RFID Based Smart Hospital Asset Tracking & Management Gains in Prominence

Medical Robots Emerge to Make Hospitals Smart & Efficient

Number of Surgical Robots Deployed by Hospitals Worldwide (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2025

Smart Hospitals Step Up the Use of VR simulations to Train Medical Personnel

Growing Deployment of Connected Medical Devices Across Healthcare Enable the Creation of Smart Hospitals

Emergence of AI-Enabled Smart Hospitals to Transform Patient Experience and Improve Medical Outcomes

As Smart Hospitals Become Popular, Cybersecurity Storms Into the Spotlight

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

