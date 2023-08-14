Artificial Intelligence of Things Market Size to Surpass USD 253.86 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.4%

Pune, India, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global artificial intelligence of things market size was valued at USD 27.92 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 35.65 billion in 2023 to USD 253.86 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. Convergence of AI and IoT Technologies Opens New Avenues for Personalization and Automation. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled Global Artificial Intelligence of Things Market Forecast, 2023–2030.



Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) combines AI and IoT technologies. AIoT enhances personalization, automates processes, modernizes industries, and elevates the quality of life for individuals. With ongoing advancements in both fields, the AIoT Market is set to expand, presenting significant business prospects and transforming various industries in the coming years.





Key Industry Development

AlwaysAI and Seed Studio, an AIoT hardware platform, established a partnership to offer accelerated deployment of computer vision applications on Seed's edge devices. This collaboration integrates the capabilities of the AlwaysAI computer vision platform, providing comprehensive AI solutions for their customers.





Key Takeaways

Artificial Intelligence of Things is an arrangement of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)

Rapid Advancements in Healthcare Industry during COVID-19 Boosted Market Growth

Rising Industrial Automation and Robotics in AIoT to Enhance the Service Demand

By Deployment Analysis: Cloud-based Segment’s Growth is Owed its High Demand from Various Industrial Applications

Artificial Intelligence of Things Market AlwaysAI and Seed Studio Collaborate to Accelerate AIoT Deployment for Edge Devices





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Artificial Intelligence of Things Market are BOSCH (Germany), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), CMS Info Systems (India), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Intel (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), ARM (U.K.), PTC (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 32.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 253.86 Billion Base Year 2022 Artificial Intelligence of Things Market Size in 2022 USD 27.92 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Application, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Sustainable Energy Management and Proactive Water Supply Solutions Propel Growth

AIoT plays a significant role in transforming digital homes and creating sustainable communities. The adoption of AIoT for sustainable energy and water management in smart cities is driving market growth, enabling process automation and intelligent decision-making. For example, Planet Smart City's Smart Infrastructure Management (SIM) utilizes AIoT to proactively identify events, such as low water levels, ensuring uninterrupted water supply for residents.

However, the artificial intelligence of things market growth may impede by critical challenges related to safeguarding AIoT systems against cyberthreats and ensuring user data privacy.





Segmentations:

By Deployment

Cloud-based

Edge AIoT

By Application

Video Surveillance

Robust Asset Management

Inventory Management

Energy Consumption Management

Predictive Maintenance

Real-Time Machinery Condition Monitoring

Supply chain Management

By Industry

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Logistics

BFSI

Others (Oil & Gas)

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights

North America Dominates Market with IoT Adoption and Predictive Analytics

North America leads the AIoT market with the highest market share, driven by widespread IoT adoption across industries and the implementation of AIoT platforms for efficient data management and predictive analytics.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific, particularly China, India, and Japan, is expected to experience rapid growth in the AIoT market due to its large population, widespread mobile and internet technology adoption, and booming production industry.





Competitive Landscape

Specialized Solutions, Investments, and Strategic Partnerships Drive Industry Expansion

Major market players in the artificial intelligence of things industry are expanding globally by introducing specialized solutions, collaborating with domestic companies, and acquiring them to establish a strong presence. Introducing innovative products, continuous investment in research and development and strategic partnerships help them stay competitive and drive the growth of the global market.





FAQ’s

How big is the Artificial Intelligence of Things Market?

Artificial Intelligence of Things Market size was USD 27.92 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Artificial Intelligence of Things Market growing?

The Artificial Intelligence of Things Market will exhibit a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





