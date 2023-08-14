Global Body Composition Analyzers Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Composition Analyzers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Body Composition Analyzers estimated at US$623.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bio-Impedance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$471.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Skinfold Calipers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $279.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Body Composition Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$279.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 500 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $623.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Underlying Conditions among Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients: % of Adults with Condition by Age Category in the US

Severely Obese People Face High Risk of Serious COVID-19 Outcomes: Prevalence of Severely Obese People (in %) for Select Countries

COVID-19 Pandemic Adds to the Healthcare Burden of Nations Worldwide: Obesity-Related Health Spending as % of Total Health Expenditure for the Period 2020-2050

Endemic Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone to Growth of Body Composition Analyzers Market

Bio-Impedance Analyzer Segment to Command Major Share

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market By Type (in %): 2020

Product Segment Definitions

Geographic Market Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Body Composition Analyzers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Growth

Top Overweight Countries Worldwide - Ranked by Overweight Population as % of Total Population (2019)

Obesity Statistics

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Number of Weight Loss Clinics, Sports Rehabilitation Centers, and Fitness Clubs to Drive Market Growth

Technology Developments Support Market Growth

Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

BIA Based Devices Gain Traction for Home Base Body Fat Monitoring

Costs and Accuracy Benefits Drive Demand for BIA

Segmental Bioimpedance Gains Traction in Body Composition Analysis

Increasing Osteoporisis Rates Trigger Demand

Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Aging Population and Growing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Demand for Body composition Analyzers

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Select Innovations and Developments

