Global Digital Twins Market Driven by Industry 4.0 and Predictive Maintenance, Expected to Reach $126.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Digital Twins estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 38.5% CAGR and reach US$62.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Product segment is readjusted to a revised 40.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 52.2% CAGR



The Digital Twins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 52.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.2% and 38.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.7% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 621 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $126.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Intriguing Opportunities Ahead for Digital Twin Technology

How Digital Twin Technology Can Help Businesses to Gain a Competitive Edge

Digital Twin Technology Trends Big in Built Environment amid COVID-19

Influencer Market Insights

Digital Twins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Digital Twin Technology: A Prelude

Interoperabilty: Critical to Widespread Use of the Technology

DTs Aid in Smart Innovation and Help Achieve Sustainability

Market Outlook

Recent Industry Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Twins Emerge as an Important Technology for Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

Digital Twins: Adding New Dimensions to Product Lifecycle Management

Digital Twins: A Key Trend in Industry 4.0

Review of Key Application Areas

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Industry 4.0

Outlook

Digital Twin Technology Playing an Important Role in Predictive Maintenance

With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value, Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2020

The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive Maintenance

Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure & Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Significant Role of Digital Twins in Helping Organizations Embrace Manufacturing Automation

The Growing Momentum Towards Manufacturing Automation to Encourage New Pathways to Automating Machine Maintenance: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Surge in Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Manufacturing Industry

Artificial Intelligence Remains Integral Component of Digital Twin Technology

Emphasis on Reducing Project Costs to Drive Uptake of Digital Twin Technology

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Smart City Digital Twin

Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Growing Role Digital Twin Technology in Curbing Carbon Emissions

Global Greenhouse Emissions by Sector: 2020

EXHIBIT : Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

Digital Twins Present a Powerful Tool to Simulate & Optimize Retail Supply Chain

Navigating COVID-19 Disruptions with Digital Twins

Increasing Use of Digital Twins in Automotive Industry

Vehicle Electrification Steps up with Digital Twin Technology

Global Electric Vehicle Sales in 000 Units: 2019-2025

Digital Twin Technology to Expedite 5G Implementation

Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025

Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025

Global Number of 5G Capex Spending (2018-2022) (in US$ Billion)

Agriculture Industry Accelerates Advanced Technologies Adoption

Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Aerospace Industry to Take Off with Transformative Potential of Digital Twins

Digital Twins for Modeling of Real-Life Systems

Impact of COVID-19 on Aerospace Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Benefit Demand

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Specter of Far-Reaching Digital Twin-Related Implications for Life Sciences Arena

Cognitive Computing Enhances Capabilities of Digital Twin Technology

The Current State of Digital Twin Adoption in Civil Infrastructure Sector

Significant Role of DT in the Energy and Utility Sector

Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

Steep Rise Healthcare Spending to Augment Adoption of digital Twins

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Digital Twins Set to Go Mainstream in Real-Estate Sector

