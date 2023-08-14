Global Helium Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Demand in Cryogenics and Welding Applications

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helium: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Helium estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $627.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Helium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$627.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$504.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -

Air Liquide S.A

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Axcel Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Iwatani Corporation

Linde Plc

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc

The Messer Group GmbH

North American Helium

Polish Oil and Gas Company

Qatargas Operating Company Limited

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Southern Gas Limited

US Gas

Weil Group

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 401 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Adverse Implications for Global Helium Market

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term: Stringent Regulations & Price Volatility Hinder Expansion of Helium Market

An Introduction to Helium: Intriguing Element with Plethora of Applications

Production & Manufacturing

Global Helium Reserves (2019): Breakdown of Reserves (in Million Cubic Feet) for Select Countries

Global Helium Production in Million Cubic Feet by Select Countries (2019)

US Helium Market (2015, 2017 & 2019): Percentage Breakdown of Source by Extracted from Natural Gas and Withdrawn from Storage

Primary Applications of Helium

Rising Demand from End-Use Industries to Help Helium Market Scale New Heights in Long Term: Overview and Outlook

World Helium Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures, and Other Applications

Healthcare Occupies Larger Addressable Share of Helium Market

Rising Natural Gas Output to Buoy Helium Market

Gaseous Helium Segment Dominates Global Helium Market

World Helium Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Gas, and Liquid

Asia and North America Enjoy Commanding Presence in Global Helium Market

World Helium Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Helium Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Helium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Utility of Helium in Cryogenics Augments Market Prospects

Evolving Role of Cryogenics in Space Systems Bodes Well

Helium for Effective Operation of MRI Machines

Welding: An Established Application

Relevance of Welding in Numerous Processes Augurs Well

Global Welding Machinery and Consumables Market by End-Use Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Energy, Infrastructure/Construction, Shipbuilding and Others

World Gas Welding and Cutting Machinery Market by End-Use Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, HVAC, Maintenance & Repair and Others

World Resistance Welding Machinery Market by End-Use Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Appliances, Automotive, Construction and Others

Lifting Balloons: Another Established Application

Opportunities in Breathing Mixtures Market

Relevance of Helium in Fiber Optics Manufacturing

Rising Use in Defense & Military Applications

Helium Continues to Gain Traction in Pressurizing & Purging Applications

Leak Testing Made Easier with Helium

Critical Role in Semiconductor Manufacturing Underpins Future Growth

Slowdown in Electronics Industry Hampers Immediate Prospects

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of August 2020

Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u81yyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment