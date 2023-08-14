Roivant Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023, and Provides Business Update

RVT-3101 demonstrated improved efficacy results from the induction to chronic period in the TUSCANY-2 Phase 2b study in ulcerative colitis and was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile across all doses



First patient has been dosed in the TAHOE study, a global Phase 2 trial of RVT-3101 in Crohn’s disease, with topline data from the induction portion expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024

Initial data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of IMVT-1402 remains on track for September 2023 (single-ascending dose) and October / November 2023 (multiple-ascending dose)

VTAMA® (tapinarof) net product revenue was $16.7M for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with nearly 200,000 prescriptions written by approximately 11,500 unique prescribers since launch

VTAMA® gross-to-net yield was 26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and as of August 2023, coverage has been expanded to 129 million US commercial lives and 87 million government lives

VTAMA® met the primary and all secondary endpoints in ADORING 1, the second of two replicate Phase 3 studies in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis – no new safety or tolerability signals were observed in this population, which included children as young as 2 years old

Sixth positive Phase 2 study of oral brepocitinib further validates TYK2/JAK1 inhibition activity in highly inflammatory autoimmune diseases

Roivant reported its consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.4B at June 30, 2023, supporting cash runway into the second half of calendar year 2025

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided an update on the business.

“This was an incredibly busy quarter with multiple clinical readouts and trial initiations. We reported positive data from the chronic period of the Phase 2b study of RVT-3101 in ulcerative colitis, in addition to positive data from the ADORING 1 trial evaluating VTAMA in patients as young as 2 years old with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. We also initiated two separate trials, the TAHOE Phase 2 study of RVT-3101 in Crohn’s disease and the Phase 1 study of IMVT-1402 in healthy volunteers. We’re incredibly excited about the progress we’ve made in this quarter alone and look forward to announcing additional clinical results in the upcoming months,” said Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant. “On the commercial side, we saw another three months of continued product revenue growth for the company from VTAMA sales.”

Recent Developments

Telavant: In June 2023, Telavant reported positive data from the chronic period of TUSCANY-2, a large, global Phase 2b study evaluating RVT-3101 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Outcomes were measured at week 56 for the chronic period (vs. week 14 from the previously reported induction period). At the expected Phase 3 dose in the overall population and in the biomarker positive populations, RVT-3101 treatment produced clinically meaningful efficacy results with improved Clinical Remission, Endoscopic Improvement, and Endoscopic Remission at week 56. In July 2023, Telavant announced the first patient was dosed in the TAHOE study, a global Phase 2 trial of RVT-3101 in patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease.





Major Upcoming Milestones

Dermavant plans to submit its sNDA for VTAMA in atopic dermatitis to the FDA in the first quarter of calendar year 2024.





plans to announce data from the ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 trial evaluating RVT-2001 for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients in the second half of calendar year 2023. Kinevant plans to report topline data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of namilumab for the treatment of sarcoidosis in the second half of calendar year 2024.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023, Financial Summary

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2023, the company had consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.4 billion.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased by $10.7 million to $125.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $135.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to decreases in program-specific costs of $7.8 million and share-based compensation of $4.3 million, partially offset by an increase in other expenses of $2.2 million.

The decrease of $7.8 million in program-specific costs largely reflects the discontinued development of several programs, including ARU-1801, LSVT-1701 and CVT-TCR-01, as well as our reprioritization of drug discovery efforts. These decreases were partially offset by increases reflecting the progression of our programs, including Immunovant’s anti-FcRn franchise, RVT-3101, and namilumab. The asset acquisition of RVT-3101 was completed in November 2022.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $115.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $122.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Acquired In-Process Research and Development Expenses

Acquired in-process research and development was $12.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, relating to the achievement of development and regulatory milestones for batoclimab.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by $7.1 million to $156.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $149.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decrease of $19.4 million of share-based compensation expense partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $27.1 million at Dermavant as a result of the commercial launch of VTAMA.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $113.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $87.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The majority of non-GAAP SG&A expenses were related to Dermavant’s SG&A and ongoing VTAMA commercial launch activities.

Net Loss

Net loss was $327.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $353.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. On a per common share basis, net loss was $0.38 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and $0.48 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $211.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $210.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.



ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(unaudited, in thousands)

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,449,648 $ 1,692,115 Total assets 2,136,646 2,389,604 Total liabilities 802,507 782,017 Total shareholders’ equity 1,334,139 1,607,587 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders’ equity 2,136,646 2,389,604





ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues: Product revenue, net $ 16,659 $ 141 License, milestone and other revenue 4,965 4,178 Revenue, net $ 21,624 $ 4,319 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 4,214 1,726 Research and development (includes $7,953 and $12,243 of share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 125,133 135,830 Acquired in-process research and development 12,500 — Selling, general and administrative (includes $41,192 and $60,551 of share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 156,190 149,072 Total operating expenses 298,037 286,628 Loss from operations (276,413 ) (282,309 ) Change in fair value of investments 7,564 24,547 Change in fair value of debt and liability instruments 54,512 41,213 Interest income (16,715 ) (1,981 ) Interest expense 8,912 2,612 Other (income) expense, net (4,593 ) 1,085 Loss before income taxes (326,093 ) (349,785 ) Income tax expense 1,752 3,999 Net loss (327,845 ) (353,784 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (36,029 ) (21,975 ) Net loss attributable to Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ (291,816 ) $ (331,809 ) Net loss per common share—basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 759,273,550 695,878,859





ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Note 2023 2022 Net loss $ (327,845 ) $ (353,784 ) Adjustments: Cost of revenues Amortization of intangible assets (1 ) 2,370 742 Share-based compensation (2 ) 38 — Research and development: Share-based compensation (2 ) 7,953 12,243 Depreciation and amortization (3 ) 1,489 1,070 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation (2 ) 41,192 60,551 Depreciation and amortization (3 ) 1,980 866 Other: Change in fair value of investments (4 ) 7,564 24,547 Change in fair value of debt and liability instruments (5 ) 54,512 41,213 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments (6 ) (732 ) 1,873 Adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP) $ (211,479 ) $ (210,679 )





Three Months Ended June 30, Note 2023 2022 Research and development expenses $ 125,133 $ 135,830 Adjustments: Share-based compensation (2 ) 7,953 12,243 Depreciation and amortization (3 ) 1,489 1,070 Adjusted research and development expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 115,691 $ 122,517





Three Months Ended June 30, Note 2023 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 156,190 $ 149,072 Adjustments: Share-based compensation (2 ) 41,192 60,551 Depreciation and amortization (3 ) 1,980 866 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 113,018 $ 87,655

Notes to non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Represents non-cash amortization of intangible assets associated with milestone payments made in connection with regulatory approvals.

(2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense.

(3) Represents non-cash depreciation and amortization expense, other than amortization of intangible assets associated with milestone payments made in connection with regulatory approvals.

(4) Represents the unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments in unconsolidated entities that are accounted for at fair value with changes in value reported in earnings.

(5) Represents the change in fair value of debt and liability instruments, which is non-cash and primarily includes the unrealized loss relating to the measurement and recognition of fair value on a recurring basis of certain liabilities.

(6) Represents the estimated tax effect of the adjustments.

About Roivant

Roivant is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Today, Roivant’s pipeline is concentrated in inflammation and immunology and includes VTAMA®, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (“FcRn”) in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody in development for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, in addition to several other therapies in various stages of clinical development. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, visit www.roivant.com.

