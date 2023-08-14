Data Storage Corporation Reports 22% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Achieves Profitability for the Second Quarter of 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, stated, “I am pleased to report we achieved solid financial results for the second quarter of 2023, with revenue increasing 22% and reporting positive net income for the second consecutive quarter. We are beginning to witness the benefits of our ongoing strategic business initiatives focused on driving high-margin, recurring revenues, while continuing to carefully manage our expenses. Specifically, we have expanded our marketing programs and hosted revenue-driven sales events. As a result of these efforts, we continue to grow our subscription-based services, which we believe will help ensure long-term profitability while driving value for our shareholders.”
“Our momentum has continued heading into the third quarter of 2023. For example, we recently secured a sizable, subscription-based contract with one of the largest food distributors in the United States. In addition, we were awarded a multi-million-dollar project with one of the nation’s leading sports and entertainment companies. At the same time, we have maintained a strong balance sheet with over $10.6 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023. Overall, we are excited about the outlook for the business and look forward to achieving additional milestones in the near term.”
Conference Call
The Company plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET today, to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2023 which ended June 30, 2023, as well as corporate progress and other developments.
The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-451-6152 for U.S. callers or for international callers 1-201-389-0879. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1622744&tp_key=44b279a647, or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, www.dtst.com/news-events.
A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website (www.dtst.com/news-events) through August 14, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through August 21, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or + 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13739667.
|DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,437,039
|$
|2,286,722
|Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $39,622 and $27,250 in 2023 and 2022, respectively)
|2,221,602
|3,502,836
|Marketable securities
|9,230,254
|9,010,968
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|736,386
|584,666
|Total Current Assets
|13,625,281
|15,385,192
|Property and Equipment:
|Property and equipment
|7,458,932
|7,168,488
|Less—Accumulated depreciation
|(4,531,811
|)
|(4,956,698
|)
|Net Property and Equipment
|2,927,121
|2,211,790
|Other Assets:
|Goodwill
|4,238,671
|4,238,671
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|124,475
|226,501
|Other assets
|48,436
|48,437
|Intangible assets, net
|1,836,378
|1,975,644
|Total Other Assets
|6,247,960
|6,489,253
|Total Assets
|$
|22,800,362
|$
|24,086,235
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|2,088,477
|$
|3,207,577
|Deferred revenue
|314,066
|281,060
|Finance leases payable
|279,461
|359,868
|Finance leases payable related party
|368,433
|520,623
|Operating lease liabilities short term
|117,627
|160,657
|Total Current Liabilities
|3,168,064
|4,529,785
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,226
|71,772
|Finance leases payable
|125,167
|281,242
|Finance leases payable related party
|100,426
|256,241
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|234,819
|609,255
|Total Liabilities
|3,402,883
|5,139,040
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|—
|—
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,847,127 and 6,822,127 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively
|6,847
|6,822
|Additional paid in capital
|39,191,598
|38,982,440
|Accumulated deficit
|(19,609,889
|)
|(19,887,378
|)
|Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity
|19,588,556
|19,101,884
|Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|(191,077
|)
|(154,689
|)
|Total Stockholder’s Equity
|19,397,479
|18,947,195
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|22,800,362
|$
|24,086,235
|DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Sales
|$
|5,904,391
|$
|4,827,749
|$
|12,784,114
|$
|13,484,948
|Cost of sales
|3,325,637
|3,269,187
|8,115,615
|9,280,476
|Gross Profit
|2,578,754
|1,558,562
|4,668,499
|4,204,472
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,472,010
|2,594,204
|4,602,769
|5,054,070
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|106,744
|(1,035,642
|)
|65,730
|(849,598
|)
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest income (expense), net
|99,294
|(113,664
|)
|175,371
|(156,324
|)
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|99,294
|(113,664
|)
|175,371
|(156,324
|)
|Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes
|206,038
|(1,149,306
|)
|241,101
|(1,005,922
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net Income (Loss)
|206,038
|(1,149,306
|)
|241,101
|(1,005,922
|)
|Loss in Non-controlling interest of consolidated subsidiary
|20,785
|10,207
|36,388
|22,833
|Net Income (Loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp
|$
|226,823
|$
|(1,139,099
|)
|$
|277,489
|$
|(983,089
|)
|Earnings per Share – Basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Earnings per Share – Diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic
|6,834,627
|6,758,238
|6,828,446
|6,727,108
|Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted
|7,022,275
|6,758,238
|7,016,094
|6,727,108
|DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|241,101
|$
|(1,005,922
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in ) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|589,660
|640,589
|Stock based compensation
|209,183
|551,892
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,281,234
|(100,490
|)
|Other assets
|—
|(211
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(151,720
|)
|(438,444
|)
|Right of use asset
|102,026
|96,573
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,119,100
|)
|261,052
|Deferred revenue
|33,006
|(117,377
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(105,576
|)
|(95,744
|)
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
|1,079,814
|(208,082
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(1,165,724
|)
|(51,220
|)
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(219,286
|)
|—
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(1,385,010
|)
|(51,220
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Repayments of finance lease obligations related party
|(308,005
|)
|(487,403
|)
|Repayments of finance lease obligations
|(236,482
|)
|(181,597
|)
|Cash received for the exercised of options
|—
|6,935
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(544,487
|)
|(662,065
|)
|Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(849,683
|)
|(921,367
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|2,286,722
|12,135,803
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|1,437,039
|$
|11,214,436
|Supplemental Disclosures:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|41,062
|$
|76,874
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Assets acquired by finance lease
|$
|—
|$
|1,094,051