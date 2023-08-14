Global Baby Proofing Market Set to Reach $370.4 Bn by 2031 with 5.7% CAGR Growth Driven by Working Women, Daycare Expansion, and Safety Innovations: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global baby-proofing market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 370.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for baby-proofing is expected to close at US$ 238.0 billion.



The growing awareness of child safety and the potential hazards in homes and environments increases, and parents and caregivers are more proactive in seeking ways to make their living spaces safer for babies and toddlers, which is the main factor driving the growth of the baby-proofing market during the forecast period.

The increasing global population, particularly in regions with a high birth rate, contributes to sustained demand for baby-proofing products. Increase in Dual-income households as there are both parents working, there is a growing demand for convenient baby-proofing solutions that don't require extensive time and effort to set up.

The growing expansion of baby care centers and increase in the number of working women population is expected to bolster the baby-proofing market growth during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 225.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 370.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, End-user, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered DEX PRODUCTS INC., Dorel Industries, Evenflo Company, Inc., Handy Baby Products Ltd, KidCo, Inc., KidKusion, Inc., Mommy's Helper, Inc., North States Industries, Inc., Prince Lionheart, Inc., Regalo International LLC, Summer Infant (USA), Inc

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the baby-proofing market was valued at US$ 225.2 billion

Based on product type, the gate and gate extension segment is likely to dominate the global landscape in the near future.

Based on end-user, the residential segment remains prominent throughout the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR, due to the easy availability of baby-proofing products on e-commerce websites

Baby Proofing Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increased concerns about accidents, injuries, and potential risks motivate parents to invest in baby-proofing solutions. Parents' and caregivers' desire to create a secure environment for their children is a significant driver



The rising government regulations and safety standards may require certain safety measures in homes, encouraging parents to invest in baby-proofing products that adhere to these guidelines.



The rise of online shopping has made it easier for parents to access a wide variety of baby-proofing products. Online platforms provide convenience, product information, and reviews that assist in informed decision-making.



Baby Proofing Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the baby-proofing market owing to due to a high level of awareness about child safety and a strong emphasis on childproofing homes. Demand for baby-proofing products such as safety gates, cabinet locks, outlet covers, and corner guards is significant in the region. The market is driven by concerns for child safety, busy lifestyles, and a tendency to invest in safety products. Stringent safety regulations and consumer awareness campaigns contribute to the growth of the market.

The baby-proofing market size in Asia Pacific is likely to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to the growing disposable incomes and growing awareness about child safety. Rapid urbanization and changing family dynamics contribute to the demand for baby-proofing products in counties like China, Japan, and India.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the baby-proofing market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global baby-proofing market report: The global landscape is consolidated, with the presence of a few prominent players controlling the majority of the baby-proofing market share

DEX PRODUCTS INC.

Dorel Industries

Evenflo Company, Inc.

Handy Baby Products Ltd

KidCo, Inc.

KidKusion, Inc.

Mommy's Helper, Inc.

North States Industries, Inc.

Prince Lionheart, Inc.

Regalo International LLC

Summer Infant (USA), Inc



Key Developments in the Baby Proofing Market

In October 2021 - Dorel Industries Inc. announced both an extensive equipment investment at three of its Dorel Home North American factories as well as the purchase of Notio Living, an ecommerce home furnishings firm based in Holstebro, Denmark.

announced both an extensive equipment investment at three of its Dorel Home North American factories as well as the purchase of Notio Living, an ecommerce home furnishings firm based in Holstebro, Denmark. In January 2023 - Evenflo introduced SensorSafe™ as one of those new solutions designed to provide parents with much-needed peace of mind. SensorSafe is the only system that has sensors integrated directly into the chest clip of safety-tested car seats. SensorSafe offers the widest range of safety notifications of any child car seat technology in the United State market.

Baby Proofing Market – Key Segments

Product Type Guard and Lock Edge and Corner Guard Door and Window Guard Electrical Guard Others (Refrigerator Latch, etc.) Safety Harness Gate and Gate Extension Door and Stair Gate Gate Extension Baby Monitor Audio Monitor Video Monitor Others (Door Stopper, Non-slip Mat, Suction Mat, etc.)

End-user Residential Commercial

Price Low Medium High

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Specialty Stores Multi-branded Stores Other Retail Stores





