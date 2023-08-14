Global Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market to Reach $135.4 Billion by 2031, Driven by Urbanization, Tech Innovations, and Eco-Friendly Trends: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global power lawn and garden equipment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 135.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for power lawn and garden equipment is expected to close at US$ 83.4 billion.



A growing interest in landscaping, gardening, and outdoor leisure activities has led to increased demand for power lawn and garden equipment that makes lawn and garden maintenance easier and more efficient.

Increased urbanization has led to smaller outdoor spaces, creating a need for efficient and compact power equipment that is suitable for urban gardens, patios, and balconies, which fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

Power lawn and garden equipment are gaining popularity as they are easy to use and require minimal physical effort, making outdoor maintenance tasks more accessible to a wider range of users.

The easy availability of a wide range of power equipment, through various distribution channels and the growing popularity of outdoor power equipment, including lawnmowers, trimmers, leaf blowers, and more, specifically automated tools for lawns, has been gaining traction.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the power lawn and garden equipment market was valued at US$ 78.5 billion

The mower segment remains prominent in terms of equipment type, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on application, the commercial segment accounts for the high market value

Based on power, the battery-operated equipment captures the larger CAGR in the market

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Technological advancements in garden machinery, such as the emergence of hand-pushed mowers and automatic battery-operated and electric mowers, drives the market demand.

Market players are introducing new and advanced and user-friendly power equipment, including features like improved cutting performance, ergonomic designs, and quieter operation. The manufacturers are introducing technologically advanced garden equipment for domestic and non-industrial use.

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global power lawn and garden equipment industry during the forecast period. The growing urbanization and changing lifestyles led to increased demand for power equipment for landscaping and outdoor maintenance, fueling the market demand in the region.

North America is a significant market for power lawn and garden equipment, driven by a strong culture of lawn maintenance and gardening. The United States and Canada have large suburban and residential areas where homeowners invest in equipment to maintain lawns and gardens. Seasonal changes and a preference for well-kept outdoor spaces contribute to consistent demand for power equipment.

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is highly fragmented, with the presence of a few leading manufacturers that control the majority of the power lawn and garden equipment market share. The leading players in the power lawn and garden equipment market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global power lawn and garden equipment market report:

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

BLACK+DECKER, Inc.

Briggs & Stratton.

Deere & Company

ECHO INCORPORATED

Husqvarna AB

Kohler Co.

Makita Corporation

MTD Products Incorporated

Snow Joe, LLC

Key Developments in the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market

In June 2023 -- Sun Joe redefines spring cleaning with the Sun Joe SPX3000 Xtream® electric pressure washer. The versatile tool is to become the secret weapon in your arsenal against dirt, grime, and stubborn stain and help you to renew and transform your outdoor space.

redefines spring cleaning with the Sun Joe SPX3000 Xtream® electric pressure washer. The versatile tool is to become the secret weapon in your arsenal against dirt, grime, and stubborn stain and help you to renew and transform your outdoor space. In February 2023 — John Deere, is expanding its portfolio of products designed for the future by introducing the all-new Z370R Electric ZTrak™ Residential Zero Turn Mower. The John Deere electric residential zero-turn mower is targeted toward property owners who want to maintain their yard appearance easily with reduced maintenance, simplified use, and increased operator comfort due to less noise and vibration while mowing.

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market – Key Segments

Equipment Type

Mower Riding (Garden / Turf Tractor) Non-riding

Trimmer and Edger Wire Blade Trimmer Fixed Blade Trimmer Hedge Trimmer

Snow Thrower / Blower Single Stage Dual Stage

Rotary Tiller

Blower and Vacuum / Sweeper

Others (Sprayer, Sprinkler, etc.)



Application

Residential

Commercial

Price

Low

Medium

High



Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Power

Gas

Electric

Battery Operated

Manual

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



