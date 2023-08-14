Global Gaming Headset Market to Reach $7.92 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Growing E-sports Market

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Headset Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Application, Platform, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gaming Headset Market is estimated to be USD 4.75 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.92 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.76%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global GAMING HEADSET Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global GAMING HEADSET Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global GAMING HEADSET Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growth in the global e-sports market

Growing population of gamers

Ongoing technological innovation such as VR headset displays

Restraints:

Price associated with gaming-specific headsets

Opportunities:

Increasing technological advancement in gaming equipment

Innovative product launches of gaming headsets in the market

Popularity of gaming events and competitions

Challenges:

Easy availability of counterfeit products

Companies Mentioned

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Audio Technica US, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Creative Technology Ltd.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Eksa Technology Pvt. Ltd.

HP, Inc.

Kingston Technology Co., Inc.

Kotion Electronic

KYE System Corp (Genius)

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Plantronics, Inc.

Razer, Inc.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sentey, Inc.

Shenzhen Sades Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

SteelSeries ApS

Turtle Beach Corp.

Market Segmentation



The Global Gaming Headset Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, Platform, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Wired gaming headset and Wireless gaming headset.

By Application, the market is classified into Multiplatform gaming, PC/MAC gaming, and Console gaming.

By Platform, the market is classified into Console Gaming Headsets, Multi-platform Gaming Headsets, and PC or Mac Gaming Headset.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l862vy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment