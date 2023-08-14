Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector Market to Reach US$ 45.2 Million by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ultrasonic gas leak detector market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 45.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for ultrasonic gas leak detectors is expected to close at US$ billion.



The growth of the ultrasonic gas leak detector is driven by increasing demand for gas leak detectors in various industries, owing to the increased awareness about gas safety and the increasing prevalence of gas leaks.

Environmental concerns and regulatory compliance drive the adoption of gas leak detection systems that help prevent environmental hazards as leaks can lead to environmental pollution and health risks. Ultrasonic gas leak detectors aid in preventing emissions of harmful gases into the environment.

Growing technological advancements in sensor technology, data analysis, and connectivity are driving the development of more accurate and reliable ultrasonic gas leak detectors, expected to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 22.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 45.2 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 164 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Gas Detector, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ABB, Amprobe, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), Mitchell Instrument Company, PCE Deutschland GmbH, SONOTEC GmbH, UE Systems Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Others Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the ultrasonic gas leak detector market was valued at US$ 22.3 billion

The fixed gas leak detector segment remains prominent in terms of type, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on the gas detector, the organic/ natural segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on the end-use industry, the industrial segment is projected to dominate the industry during the forecast period, Ultrasonic gas leak detectors help detect gas leaks at an early stage, which is essential in industrial settings

Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The demand for ultrasonic gas leak detectors is high in emerging industries like renewable energy, battery storage, and hydrogen fuel cells to ensure safety during the handling of new types of gases.





Increased technical innovation and advancements in sensor technology, data analysis, and connectivity are driving the development of more accurate and reliable ultrasonic gas leak detectors.



Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the prominent market in ultrasonic gas leak detectors. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to increased demand for gas detection solutions in industries like manufacturing, chemicals, mining, healthcare, oil & gas, and energy, present significant opportunities for the target market in the forecast period. Increasing awareness of worker safety along with a focus on improving safety standards, drives the adoption of advanced technologies such as ultrasonic gas leak detectors.

North America accounts for a high market share in the ultrasonic gas leak detector market owing to its presence in the industrial and manufacturing sectors, including oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation. The increasing focus on industrial safety, combined with technological advancements, contributes to the demand for ultrasonic gas leak detectors in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The ultrasonic gas leak detector market is fragmented, with the presence of several ultrasonic gas leak detector companies. The leading players in the ultrasonic gas leak detector market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global ultrasonic gas leak detector market report:

Key Developments in Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector Market

Emerson has been focusing on expanding its portfolio of ultrasonic gas leak detectors with improved sensitivity and advanced data analytics capabilities. The company has been working on integrating its detectors with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms for remote monitoring and data analysis.

has been focusing on expanding its portfolio of ultrasonic gas leak detectors with improved sensitivity and advanced data analytics capabilities. The company has been working on integrating its detectors with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms for remote monitoring and data analysis. Honeywell has been investing in the development of next-generation ultrasonic gas leak detectors with enhanced accuracy and broader detection capabilities. The company has been collaborating with other technology providers to integrate its detectors into broader safety and monitoring systems.

Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector Market –Key Segments

Type

Fixed Gas Leak Detector

Portable Gas Leak Detector

Gas Detector

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Methane

Carbon Dioxide

Carbon Monoxide

Ammonia

Others (Ethane, Nitric Oxide, etc.)



Application

Pressure and Vacuum System Leak Detection

Exhaust System Leaks

Tanks Leak Testing

Pipe Leak Testing

Others (Natural Gas Supply Lines, Steam Trap Inspection, etc.)



End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Automotive Oil & Gas Chemical Food & Beverage Power & Utility Pharmaceutical Metal & Mining Paper and Pulp Others (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



