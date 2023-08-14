Global Market for Dock Door is Predicted to Exceed US$ 8 Billion By 2031, With a CAGE of More Than 5% From 2023 to 2031: TMR Research Suggests

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for dock door was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation around US$ 5.5 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a slowly expanding 5.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 8.7 billion.



During the forecast period, an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses is anticipated to boost demand for dock doors. Particularly in countries like South Africa, India, and Russia, SMEs are expanding quickly.

There are now more startups in India as a result of programs like Make in India along with Startup India. These firms are utilizing internet marketplaces for commercial purposes, which is boosting the shipping and logistics industry.

Market dynamics are also being influenced by growth in the global e-commerce industry. In the e-commerce industry, automation is essential. Big firms like Amazon, Walmart, and other large retailers are increasingly integrating automated technology into their operations to improve accuracy, efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness. Global expansion in the shipping and industrial sectors is thus boosting demand for dock doors.

Internet access and smartphone use are expanding rapidly over the world. Product purchases made by consumers via the digital distribution channel are rising. It is projected that a rise in customer technical knowledge will have a favorable effect on the shipping industry. In turn, this is probably going to increase demand for dock doors.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 5.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 8.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 130 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, End-use Industry, Capacity, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ASSA ABLOY, Pentalift Equipment Corporation, Garlock Safety Systems, NORDOCK, Blue Giant, Koke Incorporated, Shanghai FastLink Door Co., Limited, Rite Hite, Pioneer Dock Equipment, Hörmann, DoorHan Group Of Companies

Key Findings of Market Report

Market dynamics are also being influenced by the expansion of the global e-commerce industry. In the e-commerce industry, automation is essential.

Internet access and smartphone use are expanding rapidly over the world.

Dock doors are made to stay in touch with the trailer's surface at the door as well as compress to provide a tight seal.

Market Trends For Dock Door

Dock equipment, such as dock seal as well as shelter, is made to build a wall that separates the warehouse's interior from the outside world. Dock doors are made to compress to provide a tight seal around the door while staying in contact with the exterior of the trailer at the door.

Applications for dock doors are expanding across a range of end markets, including the automotive and logistics sectors. This is largely attributable to the growing advantages of dock doors in ensuring the security of storage goods.

Dock doors with tight sealing help keep pests like wasps out of warehouses. Dock doors shield warehouse goods from erratic weather conditions as well. Dock doors are thus being used more frequently in warehouses along with manufacturing facilities.



Global Dock Door Regional Market Outlook

North America is anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the market over the forecast period. In 2022, it dominated the market for dock doors globally.

The need for floating dock doors throughout North America is increasing as a result of the shipping industry's expansion. Increased use of cutting-edge technologies and the presence of well-known producers are also promoting market development in the area.

The dock door market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow steadily throughout the projected period, due to the region's expanding logistics industry.



Global Dock Door Market: Key Players

The majority of dock door producers are making significant investments in thorough research and development efforts to create goods with cutting-edge technology.

ASSA ABLOY, Pentalift Equipment Corporation, Garlock Safety Systems, NORDOCK, Blue Giant, Koke Incorporated, Shanghai FastLink Door Co., Limited, Rite Hite, Pioneer Dock Equipment, Hörmann, and DoorHan Group Of Companies are a few of the leading companies in the dock door market. To take advantage of potential income prospects, these businesses are keeping up with the most recent dock door industry developments.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for dock door are:

The Miner Corporation successfully acquired Great Lakes Dock & Door in October 2021. This full-service firm specializes in servicing, maintaining, selling, and repairing specialty door systems as well as loading dock equipment in Michigan along with Ohio in the United States.



Global Dock Door Market Segmentation

Product Type Rolling Door Sectional Door High-speed Door Knock Out Door

End-use Industry Automotive Construction Logistics Others

Capacity Medium Duty Heavy Duty Extra Heavy Duty

Distribution Channel Direct Indirect

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





