Escalating Demand for Smart Furniture Propels the Global Furniture Retailing Market to a CAGR of 9.80% by 2028

The Global Furniture Retailing Market is estimated to be USD 432.39 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 690.06 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.80%.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Furniture Retailing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $432.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $690.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Regular introduction of innovative and luxurious items.

Growing popularity of stylish and comfortable furnishings among residential buyers.

Restraints:

Rising demand for second-hand furniture items.

Opportunities:

Escalating demand for smart furniture.

Government investments in infrastructural development.

Awareness and importance of environment protection measures.

Challenges:

Growing cost of production.

Companies Mentioned

Market Segmentation



The Global Furniture Retailing Market is segmented based on Types of Market, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Types of Market, the market is classified into Organized and Unorganized.

By Application, the market is classified into Home Furniture, Office Furniture, Hospitality Furniture, and Other Furniture.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Home Centers, Flagships Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, and Other Distribution Channels.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

