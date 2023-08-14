Market Presence and Competitor Insights: Key Highlights from Battery Coatings Report

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the battery coatings market, focusing on key regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

The report covers recent past, current, and future analysis for battery coatings, including annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030. It presents a 16-year perspective on value sales for different material types, including PVDF, Ceramic, Alumina, Oxide, and Other Material Types.

Additionally, the report analyzes battery coatings by battery component, including Separator Coating, Electrode Coating, and Battery Pack Coating. It also highlights the market presence of key competitors in various regions.

Global Battery Coatings Market to Reach $684.2 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery Coatings estimated at US$203.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$684.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PVDF, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.2% CAGR and reach US$258.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramic segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR



The Battery Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ALD Nanosolutions, Inc.

Alteo Group

Apv Engineered Coatings

Arkema SA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Beneq Group

Forge Nano Inc.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Nei Corporation

