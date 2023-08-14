Zen Residential Emerges as the Top Choice for Multi-Residential Property Management

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfield Management Group Ltd., a leading property management firm, has recently announced its rebranding as Zen Residential Ltd. With a fresh brand image and a new name, Zen Residential Ltd. seeks to reposition itself as a leader in multi-residential property management services. This transition has brought about several key changes that will help Zen Residential Ltd. cater to the evolving needs of residents and owners in the multi-residential sector.



A Focus on Resident Experience

Zen Residential Ltd. places a strong emphasis on creating an optimal resident experience, which is critical to maximizing retention rates, boosting occupancy levels, and improving asset value. "Customer service is now table stakes," says AJ Slivinski, CEO of Zen Residential Ltd. "Today's residents demand an engaging experience while living in their new home." With this in mind, Zen Residential has developed a range of value-added services to help cater to the changing needs of residents. These services include 24/7 engagement and support, online resident portals, and frictionless engagement between Zen Residential and the resident while in a paperless environment. With these initiatives, Zen Residential Ltd. aims to establish an exceptional level of resident satisfaction and loyalty.

Innovation and Technology

Zen Residential Ltd. has placed technology at the forefront of its operations. With one eye always on emerging technology and innovation, Zen Residential Ltd. has implemented a range of technological platforms and systems to enhance the overall experience of its customers. With an innovative approach, Zen Residential Ltd. has ensured that every interaction with its customers is smooth, convenient, and customer-centric. "Today, data is the new oil, and A.I. and machine learning are the new electricity," states A.J. Slivinski. "Property management companies need to embrace these technologies that can mine the data and provide exceptional customized experiences."

Cost-Effective Solutions

Zen Residential Ltd. understands the importance of cost-effectiveness and has designed its service delivery models to provide clients with the most efficient and cost-effective solutions. Zen Residential's Asset Management department uses the latest tools and technology to monitor and measure critical KPIs. With proven property management strategies, attention to detail, and a dynamic team of professionals, Zen Residential Ltd. aims to deliver optimal value to its clients by increasing revenues, reducing operational costs, including onsite labor costs, while boosting overall net operating income.

Industry Expertise

Zen Residential Ltd. has a team of seasoned professionals with a wealth of experience in the multi-residential sector. These professionals have a deep understanding of the nuances of the multi-residential sector, from supervising on-site operations to driving asset value from a long-term view. With their collective expertise, Zen Residential aims to provide clients with the best possible advice, market insights, and solutions.

Zen Residential Ltd. has emerged as the leading choice for multi-residential property management services by placing a strong emphasis on resident experience, innovation and technology, cost-effective solutions, and industry expertise. Whether managing a single asset or an entire portfolio, Zen Residential provides clients with exceptional support and expertise to meet the evolving challenges of the multi-residential sector. With a dedicated team of professionals, Zen Residential Ltd. will continue to transform the multi-residential property management landscape for years to come.