Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $55.6 Billion by 2030 - Increased Consumer Awareness Accelerates Drives Towards Sustainability

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach $55.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Analysis of annual sales trends for the years 2014 to 2030, with a focus on the current state, recent past, and future projections.
Additionally, the report examines the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the specified timeframes.
Tables provide a comprehensive breakdown of value sales, revealing the changing market landscape over time. The data includes historic sales figures, recent trends, and a forward-looking 16-year perspective that spans years 2014, 2023, and 2030.
The report covers a diverse range of hosiery products, including hosiery, socks, and sheer hosiery & tights, allowing for a holistic understanding of market dynamics and trends. The geographic segmentation provides valuable insights into how sales trends differ across regions, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions based on regional variations.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|495
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$41.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$55.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Garments & Textiles Industry Feels the Repercussions
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact on Hosiery Industry
- Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease
- Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from Patterned Options
- Hosiery: An Introduction
- A Trip down Memory Lane
- Classification of Hosiery
- Socks
- Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose
- Tights/Opaques
- Support Hosiery
- Competitive Landscape
- Noteworthy Strategies
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth
- Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings
- Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry
- Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing
- Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste
- Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products
- Luxury Hosiery on the Run
- Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential
- Prevalence of Obesity among Women Aged 20 and over in the US
- Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery
- Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend
- Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena
- Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long
- Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment
- Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation
- Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns
- Smart Socks: An Emerging Category
- Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth
- Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir
- Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes
- Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery
- Men's Tights Gain Support
- Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend
- Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure
- Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'
- Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales
- Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well
- Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales
- Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery
- Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic
- Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales
- Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth
