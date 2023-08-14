Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report, 2027

Chicago, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility, Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement), Mode of Operation, Size, System, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027", The UGV payloads market includes payloads like sensors, Lasers, cameras, motor encoders, articulated arms, radars, GPS antennas, and other payloads, which covers payloads like ammunition mount, power supplies, etc.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 2.7 billion Projected Market Size USD 3.6 billion Growth Rate 5.7% Market size available for years 2018–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Key Market Players in Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

Thales Group (France),

Northrop Grumman Corp. (US),

L3harris Technologies (US),

HEXAGON AB (Sweden),

Furuno Electric (Japan)

Opportunity : Development of fully autonomous UGVs

Challenges : Requirement for continuous and uninterrupted power supply in UGVs

Development of UGV payloads for combat operations

Unmanned Ground Vehicles for SWARM operations

Technological advancements in robotics have enabled the development of varied sizes of unmanned ground vehicles to support different kinds of disaster-relief and combat missions. These UGVs are presently used in few numbers with no coordination among each other in most cases. However, some applications are expected to benefit from the utilization of smaller or even miniaturized UGVs in considerable quantities, featuring a swarming behavior. Among the possible applications are operations in urban areas, which are considered to be extremely complex. It is a challenging task due to multi-story structures, new engagement conditions, and the consideration of civilian-military relations.

The US Army UGV campaign plan identifies that unmanned ground vehicles still require further technological advancements to meet their future capabilities. Swarm intelligence is an artificial intelligence discipline that consists of a multi-agent system that takes inspiration from the behavior of colonies of social insects and animal societies. The 3 key special characteristics of a swarm are decentralized control, lack of synchronicity, and the simplicity and homogeneity of the swarm. Additionally, the swarm’s algorithms run in an asynchronous and decentralized fashion. For swarming, miniaturization (micro and nano-bots) is considered one of the most promising capabilities that need to be developed. It also requires proper software development, programming, and integration.

Small unmanned ground vehicles segment Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Small UGVs weigh more than 10 lbs to 200 lbs but less than 200 lbs. These UGVs are for applications like Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), counter IED, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, Firefighting, Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TIC), and Toxic Industrial Materials (TIM) reconnaissance operations. Small UGVs can be equipped with various payloads like night-vision cameras, Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, and Nuclear (CBRN) sensors, motion detectors, manipulator arms, and grippers.

Payload systems segment Projected To Grow at Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

