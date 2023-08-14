Compass Lexecon Adds Four Senior Antitrust Professionals in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Lona Fowdur, Daniel Gaynor, Cagatay Koc and Loren Smith as Executive Vice Presidents within the firm’s Compass Lexecon subsidiary in Washington, D.C.



“The addition of these four leading antitrust professionals brings a wealth of experience to our already talented group of experts,” said Compass Lexecon Senior Managing Director Jon Orszag. “Their leadership and expertise will help ensure that we continue providing the highest quality advice to our clients.”

Dr. Fowdur is an economist and testifying expert with more than 13 years of experience analyzing antitrust issues. She has provided services in several high-profile healthcare mergers between hospitals, physician groups, pharmaceutical benefit managers and health insurance companies. In the energy sector, she has been involved in electric utility mergers, market power allegations, investigations of exclusionary practices and other regulatory investigations. In her role at Compass Lexecon, she will focus on conduct, damages and mergers within antitrust and competition cases. Previously, Dr. Fowdur was a Managing Director at Secretariat Economists.

Dr. Gaynor specializes in analyzing competition issues relating to mergers and private antitrust matters. He has provided and supported testimony on competition, consumer protection and product liability issues across several industries, including energy, manufacturing, aerospace and consumer goods. In his role at Compass Lexecon, Dr. Gaynor will provide services to clients related to antitrust and competition. He joins from the Brattle Group, where he was a principal for 17 years. Prior to that, he was an economist in the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission.

Dr. Koc has more than 20 years of experience conducting economic and financial analysis for business litigation and regulatory matters. He has provided expert testimony in cases involving collusion, overcharges, damages and energy valuations. He has addressed class certification, liability and damages issues in matters involving allegations of monopolization, exclusionary conduct, price fixing and bid rigging. In his role at Compass Lexecon, Dr. Koc will focus on antitrust litigation, merger reviews, damages and valuation analyses. He joins from Secretariat Economists, where he was a Managing Director.

Dr. Smith specializes in applying economic and econometric tools to antitrust and competition matters, with a focus on horizontal and vertical mergers. He has been the lead economic expert for government agencies and private parties in regulatory investigations, federal merger challenges and private litigations in numerous industries. At Compass Lexecon, Dr. Smith will focus on conduct, damages and mergers related to antitrust and competition cases, as well as class certification. He rejoins the firm from the Brattle Group, where he was the Practice Leader for Antitrust and Competition.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .



FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com