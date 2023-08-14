Global Tax Preparation Services Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Corporate Profit Growth Amplifies Demand for Expert Tax Preparation Services

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tax Preparation Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Tax Preparation Services Market to Reach $44.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tax Preparation Services estimated at US$33.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tax Compilation Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$20.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tax Return Preparation Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Tax Preparation Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 751 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $44.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Evergreen Importance of Taxes as a Key Development Priority Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Tax Preparation Services

Favorable Tax to GDP Ratio to Provide a Fertile Environment for the Adoption of Tax Preparation Services: Tax to GDP Ratio (In %) by Region as of the Year 2022

What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

Tax Preparation Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Tax Preparation Services: Overview, Definition & Benefits

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Struggling Labor Market is a Lost Opportunity for Growth in the Tax Preparation Market

Persistently High Unemployment Rates Above Pre-COVID Levels Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Weakening Economic Recovery: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Growing Market for Employment Services Brings the Promise of Employment-Rich Economic Growth & Need for Professional Tax Planning and Filing Services

With Employment Services Helping People Land Better, Well-Paying Jobs, There Will be a Parallel Need for Professional Services to Handle, Plan & Manage, Compliant Tax Strategies: Global Market for Employment Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, and 2026

Stricter Tax Rules Amid Growing Government Debt & Tax Evasions to Spur Demand for Tax Preparation Services

Record High Global Public Debt Strengthens the Business Case for Tax Reforms Designed to Widen the Tax Net, a Move That Can Benefit Demand for Tax Preparation Services: Global Public Debt (% of GDP) by Region for Years 2019 Through 2021

Role of AI in Tax Preparation Services Gets Bigger

Growing Tax Complexity Strengthens the Business Case for Tax Preparation Services

Increasing Tax Complexity Leads to Bigger Compliance Burdens Necessitating Businesses & Individuals to Seek Professional Services in Ensuring Compliance: Individual Income Tax Compliance Burden in the United States (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Rise in Corporate Profit Despite Inflation Bodes Well for Adoption of Tax Preparation Services

Growing Global Corporate Profit Bodes Well for Adoption of Professional Tax Related Services: Global Corporate Revenue (In US$ Trillion) for Years 1980, 2015 & 2025

Growing Salaries and Wages Despite Inflation & Fear of Recession to Boost Tax Related Services for Individuals

As Continued High Inflation & Talent Supply Challenges Take Salaries to Higher Levels, Pushing Employees into Higher Tax Brackets, Demand for Tax Preparation Services Will Grow to Meet More Complex Documentation Needs: Salary Increase in India (In %) for the Years 2020 Through 2022

Growing Trend Towards Outsourcing Finance & Accounting Operations to Expand the Addressable Market for Tax Preparation Services

Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Adoption (in %) by End-Use Markets as of the Year 2022

Growing Preference for Outsourcing Finance & Accounting Related Obligations Bodes Well for Higher Adoption of Tax Preparation Services: Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 266 Featured)

BDO Global

Crowe Global

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Ernst & Young Global Limited

H&R block, Inc.

Intuit Inc.

KPMG International Limited

PricewaterhouseCoopers Company (PWC)

RSM US LLP

Ryan, LLC

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Market Analysis

Annual Sales Trends of Tax Preparation Services (2014-2030)

Recent, Current, and Future Analysis for Tax Preparation Services by Geographic Region

Geographic Regions Covered: USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Service Types Analysis

Tax Compilation Services: Revenue Analysis (Historic and Future)

Tax Return Preparation Services: Revenue Analysis (Historic and Future)

Other Service Types: Revenue Analysis (Historic and Future)

End-User Analysis

Analysis of Revenues from Individuals for Tax Preparation Services (Historic and Future)

Analysis of Revenues from Other End-Users for Tax Preparation Services (Historic and Future)

Market Perspective

16-Year Perspective on Tax Preparation Services Revenues (2014, 2023 & 2030)

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Different Geographic Regions

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Different Service Types

