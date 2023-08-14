Metaconvergence: How the Global Metaverse, Digital Human Avatars, and NFT Markets Shape a New Digital Paradigm

Vancouver, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The convergence of the global metaverse, digital human avatar, and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) markets is driving a wave of transformative opportunities within the rapidly evolving digital industry. A symphony of advanced technologies including blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) is propelling the revenue growth of the metaverse, catalyzing the development of innovative technologies and reshaping the way we interact and conduct business in virtual spaces.

The global metaverse market size was USD 62.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period. The digital human avatar market size was USD 29.51 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 34.2%, while the NFT market was USD 21.07 Billion with a CAGR of 34.4%. Revenue forecasts to 2032 are USD 1,785.09 Billion for metaverse, USD 707.70 Billion for digital human avatars, and USD 403.29 Billion for NFTs.

The Emergence of the Metaverse

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the rise of Web3 technology have paved the way for the emergence of the metaverse. Ethereum, a leading blockchain, is providing the foundation for this new digital realm, where users play a central role in an open environment relatively free from strict regulations. By 2026, it is projected that a staggering 25% of individuals will spend at least one hour daily in the metaverse, engaging in activities ranging from education and work to shopping and socializing.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is gaining prominence within the metaverse, underlining the generation, minting, and movement of digital value across alternative technologies. This has led to the birth of "MetaFi," a new financial structure that is reshaping the way we perceive and manage wealth within virtual realms.

The NFT Explosion

The meteoric rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) is playing a pivotal role in the metaverse. NFTs are digital certificates of ownership that represent unique assets, from digital art forms to in-game objects. These tokens are securely stored on the blockchain, ensuring protection against virtual identity theft and facilitating the seamless transfer of digital ownership.

NFT minting platforms and marketplaces are witnessing rapid growth, drawing creators and artists into the metaverse. Notably, on August 3, 2023, Zora, a prominent NFT minting platform, unveiled an updated revenue split model that empowers creators by returning a significant portion of mint fees to them. The NFT market's potential is underscored by instances like Quantum, the first NFT, which sold for USD 1.47 million in 2021, and Pak's 'The Merge,' which fetched a staggering USD 91.8 million in December of the same year.

Digital Human Avatars Enhance Interaction

Digital human avatars are emerging as key players in the metaverse, allowing users to creatively express themselves and interact with others in virtual environments. These avatars provide a unique blend of self-expression and social interaction, safeguarded by NFTs operating on the blockchain, making virtual identity theft virtually impossible.

Avatars are not only a form of self-expression but also a means to showcase skills and build communities of like-minded individuals. The growing relevance of avatar interaction has led to the development of interoperability and portability solutions, fostering seamless movement and utilization across different metaverse platforms.

Interconnection, Challenges, and Growth

While the interconnectedness of the metaverse, digital human avatar, and NFT markets presents a plethora of opportunities, challenges remain. Lack of standardization and scalability issues could hamper the seamless integration of these markets. Ensuring smooth performance and scalability, particularly with complex avatars and NFTs, requires effective content delivery systems and robust server infrastructure.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Metaverse, Digital Human Avatar, and NFT markets are moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective cloud security solutions. Some major players profiled in the global metaverse, digital human avatar, and NFT markets report are:

Meta

ByteDance

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

NetEase, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Epic Games, Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google

DIDIMO Inc.

Wolf3D

UNEEQ Digital Humans

NVIDIA

Unity Technologies

Innowise Group

Inoru

Strategic Development

On 1 May 2023, Tencent, which is a China-based technology company, has recently introduced a service that offers customizable deepfake virtual humans for a price of USD 145. This service utilizes generative AI technology to create "Deepfake-as-a-Service" avatars based on individuals, provided users can provide a three-minute video and record them speaking 100 lines in Chinese or English.

On 19 October 2022, Holozonia, was launched on opening event of World Telemedia by Sam Media. The Amsterdam-based company expands its next-generation product line-up with Holozonia, which is the only service that delivers a wide selection of VR and AR content in one place. End customers will be able to access quality VR Streaming, AR gaming, spatial music, 360 fitness, and education in 3D, VR, and AR with a single subscription.

On 7 December 2022, Coca-Cola has collaborated with Crypto.com to produce an NFT collection inspired by the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The mentioned NFT collection was designed in partnership with GMUNK, a digital artist. These NFTs would be heat maps of the World Cup participants, depicting the movements and highlights of the tournament's players.

Regional Insights:

North America leads the way with its advanced digitization and pioneering technologies. The United States and Canada are at the forefront, with robust AI, cognitive, and autonomic solutions driving rapid market growth.

leads the way with its advanced digitization and pioneering technologies. The United States and Canada are at the forefront, with robust AI, cognitive, and autonomic solutions driving rapid market growth. In the Asia Pacific region, countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing steady economic growth and increasing adoption of digitization. Virtual avatars are gaining traction, especially in the media and entertainment industry.

region, countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing steady economic growth and increasing adoption of digitization. Virtual avatars are gaining traction, especially in the media and entertainment industry. Europe is witnessing a surge in the adoption of Web 3.0, DeFi, and advanced communication infrastructure, creating a conducive environment for the metaverse's growth. Virtual commerce is on the rise, with brands leveraging digital human avatars to enhance customer engagement.

Outlook and Future Prospects

The trajectory of the global metaverse, digital human avatar, and NFT markets is dynamic and promising. As the metaverse continues to evolve, NFTs will play a pivotal role in defining ownership and value of digital assets within this immersive realm. With increased interconnectivity and interoperability, users can look forward to seamless experiences across various virtual environments.

In conclusion, the interplay between these interconnected markets is shaping a digital landscape teeming with possibilities. The metaverse, with its digital human avatars and NFTs, is poised to revolutionize the way we work, play, and interact in virtual spaces, opening up new avenues for creativity, innovation, and economic growth.

