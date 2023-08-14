Global Dental Sterilization Market Set to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030 - Analysis and Growth Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Sterilization - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on Dental Sterilization provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market with a focus on key regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It presents a 16-year perspective on value sales and annual sales figures in US$ thousand, along with the percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030. The report covers various aspects of dental sterilization, including instruments, consumables & accessories, dental clinics, hospitals, and dental laboratories. The market analysis includes insights into recent past, current, and future trends, offering stakeholders valuable information to make informed decisions for their business strategies.

The report also highlights key competitors in different regions, providing a market presence assessment and insights into the global competitive landscape.



Global Dental Sterilization Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dental Sterilization estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $380.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



The Dental Sterilization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$380.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$638 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

