Global Pediatric Imaging Market Poised to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Imaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market perspective for pediatric imaging, with a focus on key regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report covers both recent past and future projections for the years 2022 to 2030, including annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for various product segments such as magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, computed tomography, X-ray, and other modalities. It also examines the market dynamics and growth trends, with special coverage on the changing post-COVID-19 business landscape.

Global Pediatric Imaging Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pediatric Imaging estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasound segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR



The Pediatric Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Analogic Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

Carestream Health

ESAOTE SPA

FUJIFILM Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

SAMSUNG

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ip29f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment