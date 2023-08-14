Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceAugust 14, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: August 7 to August 10, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM867-Aug-23FR0014003TT8256 61637,9110XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM867-Aug-23FR0014003TT8122 34837,9023DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM867-Aug-23FR0014003TT813 27137,9016TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM867-Aug-23FR0014003TT827 06537,8938AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Aug-23FR0014003TT8257 35037,6771XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Aug-23FR0014003TT8121 95037,6776DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Aug-23FR0014003TT812 85037,6971TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Aug-23FR0014003TT826 85037,6847AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Aug-23FR0014003TT8262 25037,8740XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Aug-23FR0014003TT8124 70037,8803DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Aug-23FR0014003TT813 10037,8755TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Aug-23FR0014003TT827 35037,8766AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Aug-23FR0014003TT88 78237,5751XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

