Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 14, 2023
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: August 7 to August 10, 2023
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|256 616
|37,9110
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|122 348
|37,9023
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|13 271
|37,9016
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|27 065
|37,8938
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|257 350
|37,6771
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|121 950
|37,6776
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|12 850
|37,6971
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|26 850
|37,6847
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|262 250
|37,8740
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|124 700
|37,8803
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|13 100
|37,8755
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|27 350
|37,8766
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|8 782
|37,5751
|XPAR
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
