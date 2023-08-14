Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 14, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: August 7 to August 10, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 7-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 256 616 37,9110 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 7-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 122 348 37,9023 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 7-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 13 271 37,9016 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 7-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 27 065 37,8938 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 257 350 37,6771 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 121 950 37,6776 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 12 850 37,6971 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 26 850 37,6847 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 262 250 37,8740 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 124 700 37,8803 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 13 100 37,8755 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 27 350 37,8766 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 8 782 37,5751 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

Attachment