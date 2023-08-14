Dassault Systèmes : déclaration des opérations sur actions propres

Communiqué de Presse
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — le 14 août 2023
DECLARATION DES OPERATIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES
(Programme de rachat adopté par l’Assemblée Générale du 24 mai 2023)
Emetteur : Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Catégorie de titres : Actions ordinaires
Période : du 7 au 10 août 2023
Les informations détaillées relatives à ces rachats (présentation agrégée et détail transaction par transaction) peuvent être consultées sur le site internet de Dassault Systèmes : https://investor.3ds.com/fr/regulated-information/permanent-information
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Volume total journalier
(en nombre d'actions)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions*
|Marché
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|256 616
|37,9110
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|122 348
|37,9023
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|13 271
|37,9016
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|27 065
|37,8938
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|257 350
|37,6771
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|121 950
|37,6776
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|12 850
|37,6971
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|26 850
|37,6847
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|262 250
|37,8740
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|124 700
|37,8803
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|13 100
|37,8755
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|9-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|27 350
|37,8766
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|8 782
|37,5751
|XPAR
(*) Il s’agit du prix moyen unitaire pondéré arrondi
Les déclarations relatives aux franchissements de seuil doivent être adressées à :
Dassault Systèmes, Service Relations Investisseurs, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France) – adresse e-mail : investors@3ds,com
###
Pièce jointe