Dassault Systèmes : déclaration des opérations sur actions propres

| Source: Dassault Systemes SE Dassault Systemes SE

Vélizy-Villacoublay, FRANCE

Communiqué de Presse
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, Francele 14 août 2023

DECLARATION DES OPERATIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES
(Programme de rachat adopté par l’Assemblée Générale du 24 mai 2023)

Emetteur : Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Catégorie de titres : Actions ordinaires
Période : du 7 au 10 août 2023

Les informations détaillées relatives à ces rachats (présentation agrégée et détail transaction par transaction) peuvent être consultées sur le site internet de Dassault Systèmes : https://investor.3ds.com/fr/regulated-information/permanent-information

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de l'émetteurCode Identifiant de l'émetteurJour de la transactionCode identifiant de l'instrument financierVolume total journalier
(en nombre d'actions)		Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions*Marché
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM867-Aug-23FR0014003TT8256 61637,9110XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM867-Aug-23FR0014003TT8122 34837,9023DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM867-Aug-23FR0014003TT813 27137,9016TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM867-Aug-23FR0014003TT827 06537,8938AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Aug-23FR0014003TT8257 35037,6771XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Aug-23FR0014003TT8121 95037,6776DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Aug-23FR0014003TT812 85037,6971TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM868-Aug-23FR0014003TT826 85037,6847AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Aug-23FR0014003TT8262 25037,8740XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Aug-23FR0014003TT8124 70037,8803DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Aug-23FR0014003TT813 10037,8755TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Aug-23FR0014003TT827 35037,8766AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Aug-23FR0014003TT88 78237,5751XPAR

(*) Il s’agit du prix moyen unitaire pondéré arrondi

Les déclarations relatives aux franchissements de seuil doivent être adressées à :
Dassault Systèmes, Service Relations Investisseurs, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France) – adresse e-mail : investors@3ds,com

###


Pièce jointe


Attachments

Dassault Systèmes : déclaration des opérations sur actions propres