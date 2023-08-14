Insights and Analysis: Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Landscape and Future Trend

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Behavioral Rehabilitation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on Behavioral Rehabilitation offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market, focusing on key regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It presents a 16-year perspective on value sales, annual sales figures in US$ million, and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030 for various aspects of behavioral rehabilitation, including Outpatient, Inpatient, Residential, Anxiety Disorders, Mood Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Personality Disorders, and Attention Deficit Disorders.

The report provides valuable insights into the market landscape, including recent past, current, and future analysis, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions for their business strategies.



Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to Reach $393.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Behavioral Rehabilitation estimated at US$217.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$393.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Outpatient, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$207.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inpatient segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Behavioral Rehabilitation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$89.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acadia Healthcare

American Addiction Centers, Inc.

Aurora Behavioral Health System

CRC Health

Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.

Magellan Health, Inc.

Psychiatric Solutions, Inc.

Springstone, Inc.

Strategic Initiatives

Universal Health Services, Inc.

