eWorld Signs Agreement with AI Expert Civet Consultants for New Platform Revolutionizing Wine Industry

ESCONDIDO, CA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC)(“eWorld,” the “Company”), the owner of specialized wine distributor Angelini Trading Company and global innovators of cutting edge technology, today announces that, pursuant to its press release on July 10, 2023 , the Company has signed an agreement for Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) services with Civet Consultants PVT.LTD (“Civet”), a solution-centric innovation complex specialized in creating integrated solutions leveraging emerging tech.

“We are fully committed to using AI and Machine Learning (“ML”) to revolutionize the wine industry, and this new agreement with Civet will evangelize our vision as we usher in a new era in winemaking,” said Miroslaw (Mirek) Gorny, Chief Executive Officer at eWorld. “We believe that these technologies will have a profound impact on making winemaking more efficient, sustainable, and profitable. With our technology, we will collect and analyze vast amounts of data to better understand the finest minutiae of the industry. This data allows us to make more informed decisions about everything from grape selection to winemaking techniques to consumer preferences. We are confident that our use of AI and ML will lead to the creation of better wines that are more consistent and enjoyable.”

The agreement states Civet is engaged in providing technical enhancement, including web development, app development, AI development and/or ancillary IT development/consulting services for eWorld. More specifically, the scope of the agreement details Civet delivering to eWorld and/or its subsidiary, Angelini Trading Company, a working system of AI, ML, and data analytics that can be used to help vineyards harvest grapes more efficiently, distributors operate more efficiently, marketers better reach target demographics, and consumers to have more pleasurable wine experiences.

eWorld and Civet with work collaboratively to develop a system that offers:

Grape Harvesting Optimization. Utilizing advanced image recognition for selecting optimal grapes, improving yield and quality.

Efficient Distribution Management. Implementing predictive analytics for optimized supply chain and timely deliveries.

Targeted Marketing Strategies. Employing data analytics for personalized campaigns and increased brand loyalty.

Enhanced Consumer Experiences. Delivering AI-powered recommendation engines for personalized wine suggestions.

Blockchain-driven Supply Chain Visibility. Ensuring transparency, traceability, and data security.



Subsequent to successful development of the new system, Civet will also be responsible for:

Implementation and Support. Civet will integrate the system into the existing infrastructure and provide ongoing maintenance and support, post-delivery for a period of two (2) months, ensuring that there are no glitches in deployment for any of the component systems in the overall architecture.

Performance Metrics and Reporting. Key performance indicators (KPIs) will be established by eWorld and Civet, with regular progress reports provided by Civet.

Confidentiality and Data Security. Civet will be responsible for maintaining strict confidentiality and implementing robust data security measures.



eWorld and Civet have agreed upon timelines and contingencies to the development of the AI-driven platform. These include, but are not limited to:

Delivery of a detailed design report one (1) week from the execution date of the contract.

Web portal based on structure query language (“SQL”) and hypertext preprocessor (“PHP”) frameworks consolidating all points of entry for the new system one (1) month from the execution date of the contract.

Delivery of the portal will be divided into:

First cut within two (2) weeks and five (5) rounds of modifications in aesthetics after functional criteria are approved

Final cut within two (2) weeks of approval of the first cut, including modifications.

Creation of a relational database management system (“RDBMS”) and Distributed Ledger Architecture to support blockchain-driven supply chain logistics solution (timeline TBD)



About eWorld Companies, Inc.

eWorld Companies, Inc. serves as the parent company of Angelini Trading Company, a reputable business based in the Los Angeles area. Angelini Trading specializes in the distribution of 26 distinct wine varieties sourced from five family-owned wineries. Additionally, they offer products from two artisanal Italian pasta factories, a renowned olive oil company that received the prestigious 2014 award for the world's best olive oil, and other rare specialty food items rarely found in the U.S. market. eWorld's primary focuses include the successful launch of Angelini Trading's Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market, as well as the highly anticipated release of the exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series. The initial deliveries have been made to the first 200 retail outlets, with numerous additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced in the near future. For more information, please visit https://ewrcinc.com .

Established in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, Angelini Trading Company was founded with the objective of sourcing exceptional products from the Italian peninsula for global export, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have a longstanding history as merchants and artists, dating back to the 1600s. Although Richard Angelini sadly passed away in 2017, the company remains under family ownership, with his wife, Christina, now serving as the President of the company. For more information, please visit https://angelinitrading.co .

The exclusive "Bitcoin Wine" series represents a limited edition collection of NFTs that celebrates and showcases fine wines. This unique series comprises a carefully selected and identifiable range of 10,000 bottles of exceptional wine. Leveraging blockchain technology, each "Bitcoin Wine" in the series consists of two components: (1) a tangible and recognizable bottle of Bitcoin Wine, acting as a "physical token" that owners can proudly display in their homes, and (2) a digital asset, also known as "crypto art," which can be added to their online NFT gallery. These physical tokens and digital assets are only available as a paired ensemble, with each bottle of wine featuring a unique QR code that, when scanned, directly links the viewer to the corresponding digital asset. For more information, please visit https://www.BitcoinWine.co .

About Civet Consultants PVT. LTD.

Established in 2012, Civet Consultants PVT. LTD. has established a remarkable reputation for deploying cutting-edge emerging technology solutions in India. Initially centered around blockchain technology for seven years, the company has demonstrated its adaptability by shifting its core focus to Artificial Intelligence over the past four years. This strategic evolution has propelled Civet to the forefront of AI innovation all around India. For more information, visit https://civetconsultants.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.