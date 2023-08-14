Abacus Life Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

- Revenue Grew 30% Year-over-Year to $18.3 Million -



- Increased Originations Capital Deployment by 88% Year-over-Year to $59.7 Million -

- Net Income Increased 40% Year-over-Year to $6.4 Million -

- Adjusted EBITDA Grew 33% Year-over-Year to $8.8 Million -

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Our strong second quarter results continue to validate Abacus' differentiated business model and further contribute to our long track record of sustainable and profitable growth,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus Life. “In addition to our continued progress, we were very pleased to successfully complete our public listing post-quarter end, a milestone for our long-term growth ambitions. Our proven business model, expert team, and our wealth of data and innovative technology positions us well to execute on our strategic initiatives, take advantage of the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead, and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenue grew 30% to $18.3 million, compared to $14.1 million in the prior-year period

Originations capital deployment increased 88% to $59.7 million, compared to $31.9 million in the prior-year period; number of policy originations grew 4% to 141, compared to 135 in the prior-year period

Total operating expenses (excluding unrealized gains and losses and change in fair value) were $4.3 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior-year period

Net income increased 40% to $6.4 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA grew 33% to $8.8 million, compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.4%, compared to 47.0% in the prior-year period

Annualized Return on invested capital (ROIC) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of 28.5%

Annualized Return on equity (ROE) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of 16.0%

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Active management revenue increased 38% to $11.0 million, compared to $8.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to maturities of policies accounted for under the investment method.

Total revenue from portfolio servicing segment was $0.4 million, roughly comparable to the prior-year period.

Originations revenue at Abacus Settlements nearly quadrupled to $2.7 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to higher pricing on the sale of broker policies which led to higher commission fees.

Related party revenue at Abacus Settlements was $4.1 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in Nova Origination sales and transaction fee reimbursements, partially offset by increased LMA Originations services.

Net income increased 40% to $6.4 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior-year period, driven by strong top-line performance and managing costs efficiently.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 33% to $8.8 million, compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to strong revenue growth, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong at 48.4% for the quarter, compared to 47.0% in the prior-year period.

Liquidity and Capital

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.6 million, balance sheet policy assets of $66.5 million and outstanding long-term debt at fair value of $66.2 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including ‎statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," ‎‎"intend," "anticipate," "goals," "prospects," or similar words, are forward-looking ‎statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of ‎‎1995 regarding the Company's plans and performance. These statements are ‎based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of ‎this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may ‎differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements as the ‎result of risks, uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to: the ‎fact that our loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎our actual losses; the failure to properly price our insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of our business; the cyclical nature of our industry; the ‎impact of regulation on our business; the effects of competition; failing to sustain ‎our relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet our investment ‎objectives; the inability to acquire additional capital on favorable terms; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism and the factors set forth in the Company's filings with ‎the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this release. Any forward –looking statements speak only as of their dates. The Company does not ‎undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking ‎statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after ‎the date of this release.‎

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. Since 2004, the Company has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $2.9 billion in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of their life insurance.

Over the past 19 years, the Company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by an 84-person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds.

Abacus’ leadership team averages 20+ years of experience and consists of innovators since the life settlements industry’s inception in the mid-90s.

The Company is a proud member of the Life Insurance Settlements Association (LISA) and complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

ABACUS LIFE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2023

(unaudited)

December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,611,122 $ 30,052,823 Accounts receivable 192,595 10,448 Related party receivable 78,310 198,364 Due from affiliates 10,473,748 2,904,646 Other receivables 21,252 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 829,595 116,646 Total current assets 32,206,622 33,282,927 Property and equipment, net 177,931 18,617 Intangible assets, net 32,900,000 - Goodwill 140,287,000 - Operating right-of-use assets 240,816 77,011 Life settlement policies, at cost 9,889,610 8,716,111 Life settlement policies, at fair value 56,685,617 13,809,352 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,000,000 1,000,000 Other investments 1,600,000 1,300,000 Due from members and affiliates 75,582 - State security deposit 206,873 - Certificate of deposit 262,500 - Other assets, at fair value 1,801,886 890,829 TOTAL ASSETS $ 277,334,437 $ 59,094,847 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accrued expenses $ 524,400 $ - Accounts payable 401,500 40,014 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 227,561 48,127 Due to members and affiliates 10,415,154 263,785 Due to owners 717,429 - Contract liabilities - deposits on pending settlements 981,217 - Accrued transaction costs 182,571 908,256 Other current liabilities 258,759 42,227 Income taxes payable 185,831 - Total current liabilities 13,894,422 1,302,409 SPV purchase and sale note 25,000,000 - Long-term debt, at fair value 66,165,396 28,249,653 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion 16,864 29,268 Deferred tax liability 9,320,240 1,363,820 Warrant liability 2,438,600 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 116,835,522 30,945,150 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (11) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares;

62,961,688 shares issued and outstanding 6,296 - LMA members’ capital - 50,000 Additional paid-in capital 188,641,886 660,000 Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit) (29,382,362 ) 25,487,323 Accumulated other comprehensive income 877,306 1,052,836 Non-controlling interest 355,789 899,538 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 160,498,915 28,149,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 277,334,437 $ 59,094,847 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





ABACUS LIFE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 REVENUES: Portfolio servicing revenue Related party servicing revenue 329,629 $ 419,253 Portfolio Servicing revenue 24,737 169 Total portfolio servicing revenue 354,366 419,422 Active management revenue Investment Income from life insurance policies held using investment method 8,263,499 5,965,466 Change in fair value of life insurance policies (policies held using fair value method) 2,760,900 2,014,013 Total active management revenue 11,024,399 7,979,479 Total revenues 11,378,765 8,398,901 COST OF REVENUES (excluding depreciation stated below) Cost of revenue 973,400 666,119 Total cost of revenue 973,400 666,119 Gross Profit 10,405,365 7,732,782 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 683,841 1,019,498 General and administrative expenses 577,539 5,499 Unrealized gain on life settlement policies - - Loss on change in fair value of debt 1,445,229 333,879 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments (672,936 ) 1,039,022 Depreciation 1,098 1,098 Total operating expenses 2,034,771 2,398,996 Operating Income $ 8,370,594 $ 5,333,786 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest (expense) (584,075 ) - Interest income - - Other income (expense) 121,601 (127,455 ) Total other income (expense) (462,474 ) (127,455 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 7,908,120 5,206,331 Provision for income taxes (1,184,571 ) (120,132 ) NET INCOME 6,723,549 5,086,199 LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (26,596 ) 406,641 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 6,750,145 4,679,558





ABACUS SETTLEMENTS, LLC Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 Origination revenue $ 2,745,339 $ 743,388 Related party revenue 4,139,351 4,948,528 Total revenue 6,884,690 5,691,916 Cost of revenue 2,407,021 956,625 Related party cost of revenue 2,490,959 2,615,307 Total cost of revenue 4,897,980 3,571,932 Gross Profit 1,986,710 2,119,984 OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,297,577 2,208,051 Depreciation 2,561 3,048 Total operating expenses 2,300,138 2,211,099 Income (Loss) from operations (313,428 ) (91,115 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 1,193 599 Interest (expense) (5,863 ) - Other income - 273 Total other income (expense) (4,670 ) 872 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes (318,098 ) (90,243 ) Provision for income taxes - - NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE (318,098 ) (90,243 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE UNITS USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME (LOSS) PER UNIT: Basic $ 400 400 Diluted $ 400 400 NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER UNIT: Basic earnings per unit $ (795.25 ) $ (225.61 ) Diluted earnings per unit $ (795.25 ) $ (225.61 ) See accompanying notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statement



