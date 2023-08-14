Titanium Ore Market Surging at 7% CAGR to Surpass US$ 14.77 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Titanium Ore Market is valued at US$ 7.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.



Titanium ore is a valuable mineral widely used in different forms in various industries due to its exceptional strength, lightness, and corrosion resistance. As a critical component in the production of titanium metal and titanium dioxide, the demand for titanium ore is gaining traction.

Rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments in emerging economies are creating significant growth opportunities for titanium ore market players. High construction activities and urbanization are also boosting the growth of the titanium ore market. Aerospace and defense industries are significant consumers of titanium, utilizing it in aircraft components, missiles, and military equipment.

Titanium alloys are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive sector because of their lightweight properties and high strength. As the automotive industry moves toward electrification and fuel efficiency, demand for titanium ore in producing lightweight vehicle components is projected to surge rapidly over the forecast period. Also, titanium's biocompatibility and corrosion resistance make it an ideal material for medical implants such as joint replacements and dental implants.

Titanium dioxide is a crucial pigment used in various applications, including paints, coatings, plastics, and cosmetics. Advancements in mining and extraction technologies have the potential to improve efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of titanium ore mining. Several leading companies are investing in research and development of such techniques to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for titanium ore is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 14.77 billion by 2033.

The United States is a major consumer of titanium due to its rapidly developing aerospace and defense sectors.

Demand for titanium ore in China is increasing swiftly due to ongoing infrastructural projects.

The swiftly developing automotive sector of Germany is augmenting the sales of titanium ore.

“Rapidly advancing global defense sector is increasing the mining of titanium ore on a large scale,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Leading manufacturers of titanium ore are adopting several marketing strategies such as strategic collaborations, investments in research and development activities, capacity expansions, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a stronger market foothold and revenue shares.

To produce ilmenite, LB Group invested US$ 2 billion in July 2020 to expand mining operations in Panzhihua City, China.



Top suppliers of titanium ore are diversifying their product lines to offer a variety of finished goods such titanium plates, rods, and sheets in addition to processed titanium materials, alloys, and raw ore. They can serve many industries and client needs thanks to their diversification, which increases their market share.

Strategic alliances are resulting in significant collaborations, knowledge sharing, and joint ventures that facilitate growth and innovation and benefit market players' wallets. These alliances are formed with other industry players or research institutes.

With the opening of its newest sand mine in Florida in August 2022, Chemours was able to expand the production of titanium oxide. Ilmenite is anticipated to be obtained by Chemours from the mine to be utilized in their chloride-based TiO2 manufacturing process. The expected mining life of the site is eight years.



Key Companies Profiled

Hatch Ltd

Iluka Resource Limited

Tronox Holdings plc

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd

Rio Tinto

Kenmare Resources plc

Yucheng Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited

The Chemours Company



What Lucrative Prospects Await Titanium Ore Suppliers in the United States?

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the United States stands as one of the primary consumers of titanium ore, driven by its thriving aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. The demand for titanium oxide ore is experiencing rapid growth within the country. The exceptional attributes of titanium, encompassing high strength, low density, and impressive corrosion resistance, have rendered it indispensable for a multitude of critical applications.

In the aerospace realm, titanium's extraordinary strength-to-weight ratio has emerged as a cornerstone in the fabrication of aircraft components. Its versatile application extends from structural components to engine elements and landing gear, playing a pivotal role in the creation of lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft. This, in turn, contributes to lowered operational costs and reduced environmental footprints.

Likewise, the defense sector in the United States relies extensively on titanium for its military endeavors. Titanium's inherent strength, durability, and capacity to withstand demanding environments position it as the optimal choice for manufacturing military aircraft, naval vessels, and armored vehicles.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global titanium ore market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene), application (metal, pigments, coatings & linings, welding electrodes), and end-use industry (aerospace, healthcare, automotive), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

