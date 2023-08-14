San Francisco Chronicle Names Oportun a Winner of the Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 2 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $16.6 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.