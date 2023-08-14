HeartCore Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Partnered with INTRIX, Inc. to license HeartCore’s Content Management System (CMS).

Executed a deal with Honda Trading Corporation for HeartCore’s task mining software solution, CONTROLIO, a web-based cloud system for employee monitoring and productivity enhancement.

Presented virtually and held one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti & Co.’s June Virtual Small-Cap Conference.

Hosted a U.S. Exchange Listing seminar in Tokyo, Japan on June 9, 2023 to a myriad of Japanese companies on the realities of going public on U.S. Exchanges in addition to an overview of its very successful Go IPO consulting service.

Partnered with Toppan Inc. to strengthen and expand Toppan’s digital marketing business utilizing HeartCore’s Contents Management System, in addition to both companies collaborating on joint business ventures.

Signed tenth Go IPO consulting service agreement with rYojbaba Inc.

Second quarter revenue grew 91% compared to same period 2022.

Year-to-Date revenue grew 180% compared to same period 2022.

Q2 2023 EPS loss of $0.04 was primarily due to lower consulting services revenue as none of HeartCore’s clients’ pending IPOs were completed in the second quarter.

YTD 2023 Company remained profitable and expects significant growth in second half 2022.

Management Commentary

“This past quarter reflected a period of growth from our enterprise software division, in addition to a time of important back-end movement within our Go IPO segment as our two-pronged growth strategy continues to manifest into full effect,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “As evidenced by growth of 102% and successfully hitting profitability within our enterprise software vertical, we continue to garner new customers and capitalize on synergistic opportunities with Sigmaways. Though we didn’t have any Go IPO clients go public in Q2, we have a significant amount of progress being made behind the scenes and expect to see a robust second half of the year and beyond. I am very encouraged by the results we’ve generated year to date and expect an even stronger end to the calendar year.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues increased 91% to $5.1 million compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue from customized software development and services as a result of Sigmaway and its subsidiaries, and an increase from GO IPO consulting services as the Company obtained more IPO Consulting customers in 2023.

Gross profit increased 13% to $1.5 million (gross margin of 30%) from $1.3 million (gross margin of 50%) in the same period last year. The increase was primarily from increased maintenance and support services and customized software development and services, offset by decrease in sales of on-premise software.

Operating expenses remained consistent at $3.0 million from the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was offset by decreases in selling and research and development expenses.

Net loss was $1.0 million or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million compared to $7.2 million in December 31, 2022.

Six Months 2023 Financial Results

Revenues increased 180% to $13.8 million compared to $4.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue from customized software development and services as a result of Sigmaways and its subsidiaries, and an increase from GO IPO consulting services as the Company obtained more IPO Consulting customers in 2023 and received warrants from its customers.

Gross profit increased 180% to $7.1 million (gross margin of 52%) from $2.6 million (gross margin of 52%) in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase from GO IPO consulting services and customized software development and services.

Operating expenses increased to $6.3 million from $5.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increases in selling and general and administrative expenses, offset by a decrease in research and development expenses.

Net income was about $785,000 or $0.05 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $3.3 million or $(0.18) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the six months ended

June 30, For the three months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 13,829,523 $ 4,946,298 $ 5,095,373 $ 2,670,297 Cost of revenues 6,688,004 2,392,652 3,586,938 1,337,296 Gross profit 7,141,519 2,553,646 1,508,435 1,333,001 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 1,056,704 934,754 488,062 728,836 General and administrative expenses 5,133,094 4,319,248 2,447,887 1,850,315 Research and development expenses 119,232 525,487 39,608 417,228 Total operating expenses 6,309,030 5,779,489 2,975,557 2,996,379 Income (loss) from operations 832,489 (3,225,843 ) (1,467,122 ) (1,663,378 ) Other income (expenses): Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (229,022 ) - (229,022 ) - Changes in fair value of investments in warrants 166,107 - (27,258 ) - Interest income 50,270 10,549 18,665 9,091 Interest expenses (82,454 ) (28,861 ) (42,614 ) (17,590 ) Other income 124,001 25,450 109,800 8,777 Other expenses (36,754 ) (55,224 ) (7,297 ) (31,562 ) Total other expenses (7,852 ) (48,086 ) (177,726 ) (31,284 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision 824,637 (3,273,929 ) (1,644,848 ) (1,694,662 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 39,446 8,163 (622,002 ) 8,979 Net income (loss) 785,191 (3,282,092 ) (1,022,846 ) (1,703,641 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (185,298 ) - (111,046 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ 970,489 $ (3,282,092 ) $ (911,800 ) $ (1,703,641 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,499 299,413 30,533 219,360 Total comprehensive income (loss) 790,690 (2,982,679 ) (992,313 ) (1,484,281 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (187,258 ) - (110,716 ) - Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ 977,948 $ (2,982,679 ) $ (881,597 ) $ (1,484,281 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,959,333 18,105,698 20,842,690 18,936,829 Diluted 19,959,333 18,105,698 20,842,690 18,936,829









HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,238,741 $ 7,177,326 Accounts receivable 2,812,337 551,064 Investments in marketable securities 1,028,846 - Prepaid expenses 878,539 538,230 Note receivable 300,000 - Due from related party 43,782 48,447 Other current assets 79,339 220,070 Total current assets 9,381,584 8,535,137 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 331,389 203,627 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,275,506 2,644,957 Intangible asset, net 4,834,375 - Goodwill 3,276,441 - Long-term investment in warrants 2,917,574 - Deferred tax assets 238,783 263,339 Security deposits 339,052 244,395 Long-term loan receivable from related party 200,849 246,472 Other non-current assets 69 661 Total non-current assets 14,414,038 3,603,451 Total assets $ 23,795,622 $ 12,138,588 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,194,222 $ 497,742 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 561,698 360,222 Due to related party 4,250 402 Current portion of long-term debts 548,297 697,877 Insurance premium financing 239,785 - Factoring liability 328,967 - Operating lease liabilities, current 262,063 291,863 Finance lease liabilities, current 7,386 19,294 Income tax payables 109,625 2,747 Deferred revenue 2,375,063 1,724,519 Other current liabilities 262,267 53,027 Total current liabilities 5,893,623 3,647,693 Non-current liabilities: Long term debts 1,324,383 1,123,735 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,066,343 2,421,054 Finance lease liabilities, non-current - 459 Deferred tax liabilities 1,353,625 - Other non-current liabilities 124,936 138,018 Total non-current liabilities 4,869,287 3,683,266 Total liabilities 10,762,910 7,330,959 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) - - Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 20,842,690 and 17,649,886 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 2,083 1,764 Additional paid-in capital 19,258,681 15,014,607 Accumulated deficit (9,603,090 ) (10,573,579 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 372,296 364,837 Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 10,029,970 4,807,629 Non-controlling interest 3,002,742 - Total shareholders' equity 13,032,712 4,807,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,795,622 $ 12,138,588





HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 785,191 $ (3,282,092 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expenses 306,097 46,688 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,316 2,768 Non-cash lease expense 155,301 143,845 Deferred income taxes (75,240 ) 14,167 Stock-based compensation 1,094,393 888,826 Warrants received as noncash consideration (4,009,335 ) - Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities 229,022 - Changes in fair value of investments in warrants (166,107 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (596,312 ) (344,779 ) Prepaid expenses 1,245 (266,030 ) Other assets 23,277 (5,516 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,359 ) 281,567 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 124 175,246 Due to related party 4,214 5,448 Operating lease liabilities (147,035 ) (148,125 ) Finance lease liabilities - (288 ) Income tax payables 106,625 (8,756 ) Deferred revenue 810,639 596,762 Other liabilities 116,382 (193,598 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (1,368,562 ) (2,093,867 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (180,451 ) (30,963 ) Advance on note receivable (300,000 ) - Repayment of loan provided to related party 23,715 21,508 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (724,910 ) - Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,181,646 ) (9,455 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance cost - 13,602,554 Proceeds from issuance of common shares prior to initial public offering - 220,572 Repurchase of common shares - (1,336,762 ) Payments for finance leases (11,243 ) (24,189 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 258,087 Repayment of long-term debts (411,923 ) (469,166 ) Repayment of insurance premium financing (149,250 ) (167,955 ) Net proceeds from factoring arrangement 328,967 - Payments for debt issuance costs (448 ) (1,030 ) Payment for mandatorily redeemable financial interest - (430,489 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (243,897 ) 11,651,622 Effect of exchange rate changes (144,480 ) (221,960 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,938,585 ) 9,326,340 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 7,177,326 3,136,839 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 4,238,741 $ 12,463,179 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Interest paid $ 40,083 $ 28,025 Income taxes paid $ - $ 3,013 Non-cash investing and financing transactions Payroll withheld as repayment of loan receivable from employees $ - $ 12,034 Share repurchase liability settled by issuance of common shares $ - $ 16 Deferred offering costs recognized against the proceeds from the offering $ - $ 178,847 Insurance premium financing $ 389,035 $ 388,538 Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property and equipment $ 2,199 $ 9,676 Common shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary $ 3,150,000 $ - Investments in warrants converted to marketable securities $ 1,257,868 $ -



