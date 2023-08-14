IES Holdings to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th in Chicago, IL

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that Jeff Gendell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Simmes, Chief Operating Officer, and Tracy McLauchlin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:20 am CT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest. Presentation materials will be made available in the investor relations section of the Company's website: https://investors.ies-corporate.com/.



About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 8,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

