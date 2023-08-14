Unlocking Opportunities in the Competitive Fire Control Systems Industry 2022 to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Control Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on Fire Control Systems provides a comprehensive analysis of the market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report offers insights into the recent past, current, and future trends of the industry, analyzing annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2030 and presenting percentage CAGR values. The market analysis covers different weapon classes (Automatic Guns and Launchers) and platforms (Land, Airborne, and Naval).

Additionally, the report highlights key competitors in each region, categorizing their market presence as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

This comprehensive analysis equips stakeholders with valuable information to make informed decisions for their business strategies in the competitive Fire Control Systems market.



Global Fire Control Systems Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fire Control Systems estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Automatic Guns, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Launchers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Fire Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.





What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aselsan

Bae Systems PLC

Bharat Electronics Limited

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Indra

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mas Zengrange Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Saab

Safran Group

Seiler Instrument

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

Wilcox Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvfa8c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment