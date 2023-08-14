United Kingdom Biocides Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Biocides Market By Product Type, By Disinfectants, By Preservatives, By Pest Control, By Other Biocidal Products, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Biocides market is poised for significant growth in the projected period of 2028, driven by a heightened focus on hygiene and sanitation, and an increased consumption of food and agricultural goods.

Biocides, chemical substances used to control harmful microorganisms, play a crucial role in various applications such as water treatment, food and beverage industry, healthcare, personal care products, and agriculture. They safeguard individuals, animals, and materials from infection and disease by preventing the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

The demand for biocides has surged, particularly in healthcare and cleaning products, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as disinfectants and sanitizers are sought after to contain the spread of the virus. Additionally, biocides are increasingly used in agriculture to protect crops from pests and diseases.

However, there is growing concern about the potential environmental and health risks associated with biocide use, leading to a rise in demand for safer and more eco-friendly alternatives in the United Kingdom market.

Growing demand from Various End User Industries is a Factor driving Market Growth



The United Kingdom (UK) biocides market is experiencing a significant increase in demand from various end-use industries such as water treatment, food and beverage processing, healthcare, personal care, and agriculture. This increase in demand is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the biocides market in the UK.



The water treatment industry is one of the major drivers of the biocides market in the United Kingdom as the clean water needed for survival. With a growing need for clean water, the demand for biocides has increased as they are essential in treating water to remove harmful microorganisms. The UK government's investment in the water sector to improve water quality and reduce pollution has also helped to boost the demand for biocides in this industry.



The food and beverage processing industry is another significant consumer of biocides in the United Kingdom. Biocides are used to prevent the contamination and spoilage of food products, which is critical in ensuring food safety. The growth of the food and beverage industry in the UK has led to an increase in demand for biocides, as the industry seeks to ensure that their products are safe for human consumption.



The healthcare industry is also a major consumer of biocides in the United Kingdom. Biocides are used to disinfect surfaces and medical equipment to prevent the spread of infections. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for biocides in the healthcare industry has increased dramatically. This has led to a surge in demand for biocides used in personal care products and cleaning products as well.



Furthermore, the agriculture industry is also a significant consumer of biocides as it is used to protect crops from pests and diseases, ensuring that the agricultural industry can continue to produce enough food to meet the growing demand. As the demand for agricultural products continues to increase, the demand for biocides in this industry is expected to grow as well. Hence, as the different end-user sectors grow, the demand for biocides is expected to rise in the market and drive the United Kingdom biocides market growth.



Growing Focus on Sustainability in United Kingdom is Pushing Biocides Market Growth



The United Kingdom (UK) biocides market is experiencing a growing focus on sustainability as consumers and companies become more aware of the potential environmental and health impacts of these chemicals. This focus on sustainability is expected to have a significant impact on the growth and development of the biocides market.



Biocides are chemicals that are used to control the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, in a wide range of applications. While biocides play an important role in ensuring public health and safety, they can also have negative impacts on the environment and human health. For example, some biocides can be toxic to aquatic organisms and can accumulate in the food chain, posing a risk to human health.



To address these concerns, there is increasing focus on the development and adoption of more sustainable alternatives to biocides in the UK. These alternatives include natural biocides, such as plant extracts and essential oils, as well as physical and mechanical treatments, such as UV radiation and filtration.



Growing awareness among consumers and businesses of the environmental impact of their choices are key drivers of this focus on sustainability in the biocides market. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable, while businesses are under pressure to reduce their environmental footprint and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.



The UK government has also played a significant role in promoting sustainability in the biocides market. The government has set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air and water quality, which has led to increased investment in research and development of more sustainable biocides and alternatives.



In addition, the European Union's Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) has introduced new regulations that aim to promote the sustainable use of biocides. The BPR requires companies to assess the environmental and health risks of their biocidal products and to ensure that they are used in a way that minimizes their impact on the environment and human health.



Furthermore, the increasing focus on sustainability in the biocides market presents both challenges and opportunities for companies operating in this space. Companies that can develop and market more sustainable and environmentally friendly biocides are likely to be more successful in the long term as consumers and businesses become more focused on sustainability.



Technological Advancements are Key Reasons that Responsible for Market Growth



The United Kingdom Biocides Market has seen significant technological advancements in recent years, which have had a major impact on the industry.



Nanotechnology: The development of nanotechnology has enabled companies to create more targeted and effective biocidal products. Nanotechnology involves the use of nanoscale materials and structures to create products with unique properties and characteristics. In the biocides market, nanotechnology has been used to create more effective and targeted biocidal products that can penetrate the cell walls of microorganisms and kill them more effectively.



New delivery systems: The development of new delivery systems has also had a major impact on the biocides market in the UK. Encapsulation technologies have been developed, which allow the biocidal product to be released slowly over time. Targeted delivery systems have also been created, which enable the biocidal product to be delivered directly to the site of infection or contamination.



Digital technologies: Digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are being used to develop more effective and efficient biocidal products. These technologies are also being used to monitor the effectiveness of biocidal products and to track their environmental impact.



Biotechnology: The use of biotechnology has enabled the creation of more sustainable and environmentally friendly biocidal products. Biotechnology involves the use of living organisms or their derivatives to create products. In the biocides market, biotechnology is being used to develop natural alternatives to chemical biocides.



Manufacturing technologies: Advancements in manufacturing technologies have enabled the creation of more complex and efficient biocidal products. 3D printing is being used to create more complex and efficient biocidal products while also reducing manufacturing costs and environmental impact.



Another important development in the UK biocides market has been the adoption of new regulations aimed at improving the safety and effectiveness of biocidal products. The Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), which came into effect in 2013, has established a new regulatory framework for biocidal products in the EU. The BPR requires companies to submit comprehensive dossiers for each biocidal product, which must demonstrate its safety and effectiveness.

Arch UK Biocides Ltd

ISCA UK Limited

Clariant Services UK Ltd

Lonza Group UK Ltd

LANXESS Solutions UK Ltd

Solvay Solutions UK Limited

Albemarle Corporation

Troy Corporation Limited

BASF UK

Dow Chemical Company Limited

United Kingdom Biocides Market, By Product Type:

Disinfectants

Preservatives

Pest Control

Other Biocidal Products

United Kingdom Biocides Market, By Preservatives:

Preservatives for products during storage

Film Preservatives

Wood Preservatives

Fibre

Leather

Rubber and polymerized materials preservatives

Construction material preservatives

Preservatives for liquid-cooling and processing systems

Slimicides

Working or cutting fluid preservatives

United Kingdom Biocides Market, By Pest Control:

Rodenticides

Avicides

Molluscicides

Vermicides and products to control other Vertebrates

Piscicides

Insecticides

Acaricides and products to control other Arthropods

Repellants or attractants

Control of other vertebrates

United Kingdom Biocides Market, By Other Biocidal Products:

Antifouling Products

Embalming or Taxidermists Fluids

United Kingdom Biocides Market, By End Use:

Food and Personal Care Product

Water Treatment

Cleaning & Disinfection Products

Paint & Coatings

Clothing & Textile

Others

United Kingdom Biocides Market, By Region:

Scotland

South-East

London

South-West

East-Anglia

Yorkshire & Humberside

East Midlands

