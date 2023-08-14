Duck Creek and Artigem join forces to provide real-time, accurate jewelry valuation for customers

Boston, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces its partnership with technology-enabled contents and jewelry service provider Artigem LLC (“Artigem”). Through this collaboration, Duck Creek customers will gain access to Artigem's innovative SpeedCheck software, enabling them to update the value of scheduled jewelry items conveniently and accurately in real time. This solution empowers underwriters to maintain precise valuations without being affected by market fluctuations.

Duck Creek's commitment to enhancing customer experiences and enabling insurers to make quicker and smarter decisions is further solidified by this alliance with Artigem. With the aid of SpeedCheck, customers can rest assured that in the unfortunate event of loss, theft, or damage to a valued jewelry piece, the replacement will be not only acceptable but also exceptional.

“Artigem’s SpeedCheck software ensures an insurer’s existing book of scheduled jewelry gets and stays at an accurate insured to value," said Artigem's CEO, Kurt Artinger. "We don’t value the house on year one and then let it sit on the books for 20 years. So why is this an acceptable business practice for jewelry, which experiences greater price fluctuation than home values? SpeedCheck software allows underwriting and agents to confidently price jewelry without a current appraisal and maintains the pricing for the item’s life.”

“Artigem has been focused on jewelry valuation for over 20 years, and we are proud to bring their company and expert system into Duck Creek’s robust partner ecosystem,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “As we continue to grow our ecosystem and offer new and exciting solutions, we look for differentiated partners like Artigem that extend our value proposition and delight customers.”

Accurate valuations for personal property, such as jewelry, are crucial for the insurance industry's fundamental purpose. The collaboration between Duck Creek and Artigem's SpeedCheck will address this industry-wide need by providing carriers with the most up-to-date valuations for their scheduled items. This partnership marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing the insurance industry, combining the expertise of Duck Creek Technologies and the cutting-edge technology of Artigem to deliver exceptional solutions and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Artigem

Artigem is reimagining how carriers engage with underwriting and valuation services. Since 2001, the company has implemented technology to provide efficient and accurate ways to accurately underwrite items. Artigem SpeedCheck is innovating the underwriting of fine jewelry by instantaneously updating scheduled jewelry valuations and giving agents and adjusters instant accurate pricing. By embracing these technological advancements internally and externally, Artigem will continue to expand its service offerings within the insurance industry and beyond. To learn more, visit www.artigem.com or linkedin.com/Artigem.