Goodness Growth Holdings Expands Maryland Retail Presence Through Consulting, Licensing and Wholesale Agreements with Two Additional Dispensaries

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it has entered into consulting, licensing and wholesale agreements with two additional dispensaries in Maryland that are owned and controlled by HA-MD LLC and currently operate under the Ethos brand name. The agreements will result in the two Ethos dispensaries in Hampden and Rockville being, upon regulatory approval, rebranded to Green Goods® and include an option to acquire the two dispensaries if and when allowed by applicable law and regulations.



Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, “We are pleased to lean into our team’s capabilities and to expand our reach in the Maryland market, while also adding two more retail dispensaries under the Green Goods® brand. In recent quarters we have improved the quality and depth of our product offerings in Maryland, and these agreements provide an opportunity for us to expand our revenue, cash flow and market presence. We are also pleased with the future potential to acquire these stores when the law and regulations allow, which gives us the potential to reach the retail license limit of four stores in Maryland’s adult-use market.”

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

