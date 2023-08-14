Explore Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Valued at $73.6 Billion in 2021, Projected CAGR of 2.9% till 2031 (TMR Report)

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pain management therapeutics market was valued at US$ 73.6 Bn in 2021 and is projected to surpass US$ 98.0 Bn by 2031. Extensive research in personalized pain management for chronic pain in the past few years has augmented market size.



Development of cost-effective and easily available pain management medications is expected to accelerate market development in the next few years. Multiple medication classes, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antidepressants, antiepileptics, and acetaminophen, are being continuously developed to treat acute and chronic pain.

Surge in R&D activities pertaining to the management of chronic non-cancer pain is expected to pave the way for new opportunities for companies in the market.

Supercharge Your Business Strategy with Market Intelligence: Request Your Free Sample Copy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1059

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 73.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 98.0 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 2.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 166 Pages Market Segmentation By Therapeutics, Indication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Abbott, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Depomed, Inc., Endo International plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Venus Remedies Limited, Q Biomed Inc.

Key Findings of Study

Rapid rate of adoption of opioids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in treatment of moderate-to-severe pain

Widespread utilization of opioids in the management of moderate-to-severe chronic pain is anticipated to accelerate market development. Rapid usage of opioid therapy in the management of chronic noncancer pain is bolstering market growth. Based on therapeutics, the opioids segments accounted for the major market share in 2021. Significant adoption of hydrocodone in combination with acetaminophen to manage moderate-to-severe pain is anticipated to augment the segment in the next few years.

Improvement in the route of administration is likely to reduce the common side effects of medications based on opioid analgesics. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment is projected to gain market share by the end of 2031. Significant adoption of NSAIDs in the management of neuropathic pain is anticipated to bolster the segment.

Surge in usage of nonopioid analgesic agents in the treatment of moderate pain is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. Increase in adoption of prescription medications for managing chronic pain presents significant business opportunities for companies in the market.

Surge in usage of pain management therapeutics for managing pain in cancer patients

Pressing need for optimal pain management for patients with cancer is a key trend anticipated to bolster market growth. High demand for analgesics for cancer patients could be ascribed to rise in incidence of cancer. Increase in R&D activities for novel therapeutics for cancer is fueled by demand for non-opioid cancer pain treatments.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1059<ype=S

Key Growth Drivers of Pain Management Therapeutics Market

Increase in number of patients with acute and chronic pain is a key driver of the global pain management therapeutics market. Significant need for effective pain management in cancer patients is anticipated to accelerate market growth in the next few years.



Growth in awareness about easy availability of medications based on nonopioid analgesic agents in pharmacies and other distribution channels is a key factor anticipated to augment market value.



Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to lead the global market from 2023 to 2031. Presence of a large patient population, rise in awareness about pain management medications, and considerable R&D in chronic pain management medications are anticipated to propel the market in the region. Significant usage of nonopioid analgesic agents and opioid agents in the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to fuel market growth in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Surge in demand for pain management therapeutics for moderate-to-severe chronic pain among patients in several countries, such as India, China, and Japan, is expected to create substantial business opportunities for companies in the market.

We Offer Customized Report, Click Here

Competition Landscape

Prominent players in the pain management therapeutics market are focusing on product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations in order to stay ahead of competitors. Key players in the market are

Abbott

AstraZeneca plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Endo International plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Q Biomed Inc.

Venus Remedies Limited

Segmentation

The global pain management therapeutics market is segmented based on

Therapeutics

Anticonvulsants

Antidepressants

Anesthetics

NSAIDs

Opioids Oxycodones Hydrocodones Tramadol Others

Antimigraine Agents

Other Non-narcotic Analgesics



Indication

Neuropathic Pain

Fibromyalgia

Arthritic Pain

Chronic Back Pain

Migraine

Post-operative Pain

Cancer Pain



Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others



Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others



Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com