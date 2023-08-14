Linux Operating System Market to Surpass 38.6 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Adoption of Linux

Westford, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the Linux operating system market is anticipated to experience steady growth in the forthcoming years, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of Linux across various end-use industries. The Linux operating system is well-suited for a wide range of applications, particularly in servers and embedded systems, making it a popular choice among businesses. Additionally, the growing adoption of hybrid cloud technology is expected to boost the demand for Linux operating systems further.

The Linux operating system market is poised for growth owing to the rising demand for cloud-based solutions among businesses and individuals. As more organizations and individuals rely on cloud computing for storage, processing, and data management, robust and secure operating systems become crucial. As a result, Linux, an open-source platform known for its stability, scalability, and security, is increasingly preferred in many large enterprises for storing and processing information.

Prominent Players in Linux Operating System Market

Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Ubuntu

Debian

CentOS

Fedora

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server

Arch Linux

Oracle Linux

Slackware Linux

Gentoo Linux

Alpine Linux

ClearOS

Mageia

OpenSUSE

Scientific Linux

Zorin OS

Manjaro

Linux Mint

Elementary OS

Kali Linux

Commercial Segment is expected to dominate the Market Due to Increasing Deployment of Hybrid Operating Systems

The commercial segment currently dominates the Linux operating system market with a significant share of 65%. This segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period owing to the increasing deployment of cloud-based and hybrid operating systems among commercial and enterprise users. The demand for Linux operating systems is rising as businesses seek flexible and scalable solutions for their computing needs.

The markets in North America are poised to maintain their dominance in the Linux operating system market and are projected to capture the highest share during the forecast period. The growth trajectory is expected to continue, driven by various factors contributing to the increasing adoption of Linux operating systems in the region.

Enterprise Segment is expected to grow the Market Due to its Strong Performance

The enterprise segment emerged as the dominant player in the Linux operating system market, capturing a significant market share of 97%. This segment's strong performance is expected to continue, with a projected CAGR of 19.5% throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the individual category is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 15.9% during the same forecast period.

Regional markets in Europe are projected to experience substantial growth in the Linux operating system market, with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the region demonstrated impressive revenue generation in 2022, contributing to its dominant position in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Linux operating system market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Linux Operating System Market

Zorin Group introduced the Zorin OS 16 education edition, specifically designed for elementary, middle, and high schools in 2022. To bring the benefits of the open-source Zorin operating system to educational institutions, this edition integrates learning resources and educational software, creating a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for students and teachers.

Linux Mint, a well-established and refined distribution based on Ubuntu, announced the release of version 5 of its Debian edition, codenamed Elsie in 2022. Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) offers users a choice for a stable and user-friendly Linux experience with longevity and continuous development history. Version 5 brings further enhancements and improvements, ensuring a smooth and reliable operating system for its users.

Key Questions Answered in Linux Operating System Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

