Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Valued at $267.3 Million in 2022, Projected CAGR of 2.4% from 2023-2031 (TMR Report)

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global nasopharyngeal swabs market was valued at US$ 267.3 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 328.6 Mn by 2031. Rapid rate of adoption of swabs to collect specimens for the detection of upper respiratory infections is a key trend accelerating market development.
Regular updates in guidelines pertaining to optimal specimen collection for infectious respiratory diseases are bolstering the global nasopharyngeal swabs market. For instance, guidelines for the collection and handling of specimens for COVID-19 testing are continuously advancing.
Stringent implementation of these guidelines by healthcare professionals in the past few years has resulted in improved patient safety and quality of the specimens collected. Introduction of 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swab for COVID-19 diagnostic testing is expected to broaden market outlook.
Key Findings of Study
High Demand for Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Diagnosis
Increase in usage of nasopharyngeal swabs for obtaining upper respiratory specimens for the diagnosis of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals is propelling market growth.
Extensive research & development activities in the past few years pertain to enhancing the sensitivity and detection rate of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Focus of governments across the globe on monitoring the SARS-CoV-2 load is likely to bolster the demand for nasopharyngeal swabs.
The healthcare industry in several countries has established community-centered testing facilities for COVID-19, which is likely to create substantial demand for nasopharyngeal swabbing method in non-invasive sample collection.
Rise in Adoption of Nasopharyngeal Swabs for Diagnosis of Infectious Respiratory Diseases in Hospital Settings
Significant demand for minimally invasive diagnostic methods for the detection of infections in a range of chronic respiratory diseases presents substantial business opportunities for companies in the nasopharyngeal swabs market.
Introduction of new rapid diagnostics for the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) is anticipated to augment market size. An instance is considerable usage of real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) in MERS-CoV testing.
Based on type, the non-woven swabs segment accounted for major market share in 2022. Sampling process using non-woven swabs is comfortable and enables healthcare professionals to obtain sufficient samples for effective testing.
Reliability of the process is therefore a key attribute that is likely to bolster the adoption of non-woven nasopharyngeal swabs. Considerable improvements in sampling methods for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and MERS-CoV are likely to augment market growth.
Key Growth Drivers of Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market
- Surge in incidence and high prevalence of infectious respiratory diseases are key drivers of the nasopharyngeal swabs market
- Rise in awareness about significant health burden of SARS, SARS-CoV-2 and MERS -coronavirus infections is anticipated to bolster the global market.
Regional Landscape
North America accounted for major market share in 2022. Rapid development of testing kits for infectious respiratory diseases, especially SARS-CoV-2, is anticipated to create significant business opportunities for companies in the market.
The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Significant demand for advanced sampling methods for collection of respiratory specimens for the detection of a range of respiratory tract viruses, such as rhinovirus, adenovirus, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and human parainfluenza viruses, is projected to augment market value in Asia Pacific. Improvement in standards for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2, especially real-time fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), has driven demand for nasopharyngeal swabs in the region.
Competition Landscape
Leading players are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions in order to strengthen market positions.
Prominent companies in the nasopharyngeal swabs market are
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- C.R.Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
- Medical Wire & Equipment
- Titan Biotech Limited
- COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.
- Puritan Medical Products
- YOCON Biology
- Trinity Biotech
- Vircell S.L.
- Quidel Corporation
- Miraclean Technology Co. Ltd.
Segmentation
The global nasopharyngeal swabs market is segmented based on
Type
- Foam Tipped Swabs
- Non-woven Swabs
- Others
Application
- Influenza
- COVID-19
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- Bordetella Pertussis Infection
- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
- Others
End-user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
