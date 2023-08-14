Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Valued at $267.3 Million in 2022, Projected CAGR of 2.4% from 2023-2031 (TMR Report)

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global nasopharyngeal swabs market was valued at US$ 267.3 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 328.6 Mn by 2031. Rapid rate of adoption of swabs to collect specimens for the detection of upper respiratory infections is a key trend accelerating market development.



Regular updates in guidelines pertaining to optimal specimen collection for infectious respiratory diseases are bolstering the global nasopharyngeal swabs market. For instance, guidelines for the collection and handling of specimens for COVID-19 testing are continuously advancing.

Stringent implementation of these guidelines by healthcare professionals in the past few years has resulted in improved patient safety and quality of the specimens collected. Introduction of 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swab for COVID-19 diagnostic testing is expected to broaden market outlook.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 267.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 328.6 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 2.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 145 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Medical Wire & Equipment (MWE), Titan Biotech Ltd., COPAN Diagnostics, Inc., Miraclean Technology Co., Ltd., Puritan Medical Products, YOCON Biology, Trinity Biotech, VIRCELL S.L, Quidel Corporation

Key Findings of Study

High Demand for Nasopharyngeal Swabs for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Increase in usage of nasopharyngeal swabs for obtaining upper respiratory specimens for the diagnosis of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals is propelling market growth.

Extensive research & development activities in the past few years pertain to enhancing the sensitivity and detection rate of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Focus of governments across the globe on monitoring the SARS-CoV-2 load is likely to bolster the demand for nasopharyngeal swabs.

The healthcare industry in several countries has established community-centered testing facilities for COVID-19, which is likely to create substantial demand for nasopharyngeal swabbing method in non-invasive sample collection.

Rise in Adoption of Nasopharyngeal Swabs for Diagnosis of Infectious Respiratory Diseases in Hospital Settings

Significant demand for minimally invasive diagnostic methods for the detection of infections in a range of chronic respiratory diseases presents substantial business opportunities for companies in the nasopharyngeal swabs market.

Introduction of new rapid diagnostics for the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) is anticipated to augment market size. An instance is considerable usage of real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) in MERS-CoV testing.

Based on type, the non-woven swabs segment accounted for major market share in 2022. Sampling process using non-woven swabs is comfortable and enables healthcare professionals to obtain sufficient samples for effective testing.

Reliability of the process is therefore a key attribute that is likely to bolster the adoption of non-woven nasopharyngeal swabs. Considerable improvements in sampling methods for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and MERS-CoV are likely to augment market growth.

Key Growth Drivers of Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market

Surge in incidence and high prevalence of infectious respiratory diseases are key drivers of the nasopharyngeal swabs market

Rise in awareness about significant health burden of SARS, SARS-CoV-2 and MERS -coronavirus infections is anticipated to bolster the global market.

Regional Landscape

North America accounted for major market share in 2022. Rapid development of testing kits for infectious respiratory diseases, especially SARS-CoV-2, is anticipated to create significant business opportunities for companies in the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Significant demand for advanced sampling methods for collection of respiratory specimens for the detection of a range of respiratory tract viruses, such as rhinovirus, adenovirus, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and human parainfluenza viruses, is projected to augment market value in Asia Pacific. Improvement in standards for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2, especially real-time fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), has driven demand for nasopharyngeal swabs in the region.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions in order to strengthen market positions.

Prominent companies in the nasopharyngeal swabs market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

C.R.Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Medical Wire & Equipment

Titan Biotech Limited

COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

Puritan Medical Products

YOCON Biology

Trinity Biotech

Vircell S.L.

Quidel Corporation

Miraclean Technology Co. Ltd.



Segmentation

The global nasopharyngeal swabs market is segmented based on

Type

Foam Tipped Swabs

Non-woven Swabs

Others



Application

Influenza

COVID-19

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Bordetella Pertussis Infection

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



