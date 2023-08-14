New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organ Preservation Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485011/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections for 2028 and includes market rankings of key market players.It surveys the competitive environment and regulatory scenario, and it provides details about the organ preservation market share based on products, organs and preservation techniques.



The market is segmented by product into solutions, disposables, and instruments.The solution segment is sub segmented into University of Wisconsin, Custodial HTK, Perfadex, and Others.



It is segmented by preservation technique into static cold storage, normothermic machine perfusion and hypothermic machine perfusion. It is categorized by organ into kidney, liver, heart, lungs and other organs. The report includes company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. It also considers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global organ preservation market.



By geography, this market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The North American region includes countries such as the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes Germany, U.K., Italy, France and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market data estimates, 2020 and 2021 serve as the historical years, 2022 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year.



Chronic disorders affect a large population across the globe.During the end stage of any chronic disease, organ failure is expected.



Target organ transplantation is one of the solutions that can address this problem.The demand for organ transplantation has rapidly increased globally due to the increased incidence of vital organ failure as well as the improvements and increasing success of post-transplant outcomes.



The lack of availability of adequate organs for transplantation to meet the existing demand has caused significant organ shortage crises. Organ preservation is a game changer as it helps tackle the global organ shortage challenge.



Further, technological advancement in organ preservation helps in extending the preservation time.This aids in expanding the organ donor pool.



Over the past several decades, organ preservation relied on static cold storage (SCS).However, with technological advancement, ex vivo perfusion has also emerged as an answer for organ preservation.



The study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the organ preservation market.



It also provides a detailed analysis of the key factors governing the growth of the organ preservation industry, and it includes strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand their markets.

