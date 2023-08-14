New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Ammonia Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485008/?utm_source=GNW

The market values are estimated based on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers’ revenues.Market dynamics within each industry are identified.



Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influences such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, BCC Research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.



The market segments of the report are focused on technical and commercial aspects of green ammonia for different end-user segments, such as power generation, transportation, fertilizer, refrigeration, and others. The report also discusses the regional policy and regulatory framework and ESG scenario for the green ammonia industry, to maintain environmental sustainability and to comply with government regulations.



The report also analyzes the regional markets for green ammonia.The segments are forecast for 2023 to 2028, with 2022 as a base year.



The report offers a competitive scenario of the market, including a detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.



The currency used in this report is USD, with the market size indicated in USD millions.For companies reporting their revenue in USD, revenues are taken from their annual reports.



For companies that reported their revenue in other currencies, i.e., euros and pounds, the average annual currency conversion rate has been used for the particular year to convert the value into USD. The conversion rate for each currency conversion is provided in the report.



Summary:

Ammonia (NH?) is an inorganic compound composed of nitrogen and hydrogen with the formula.It is a colorless gas with a distinct sharp smell.



The production of ammonia mainly relies on fossil fuels.More than REDACTED% of it is produced by steam reforming (natural gas), and the rest via coal gasification.



Ammonia production accounted for around REDACTED% of total final energy consumption globally.



Ammonia is a primarily used product in the fertilizer and chemical industry; apart from this, ammonia has another great potential as green ammonia.When produced sustainably through renewable sources, it can become an emission-free green fuel or be used as an energy carrier and storage.



Green ammonia is entirely produced by renewable sources such as hydroelectric, solar, and wind and is carbon-free.Moreover, the market players are integrating their current ammonia production facilities and revamping the existing plants into hybrid plants.



This provides lucrative opportunities for the market players to strengthen their capabilities in the green ammonia market. According to ThyssenKrupp AG, green ammonia demand as a base chemical is expected to double by 2050 because it is among the most suitable options for transporting hydrogen.



The green ammonia market has been impacted moderately due to COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. Many countries-imposed country-wide lockdowns and operational activities were halted temporarily.



The global green ammonia market was valued at $REDACTED million in 2022 and is expected to reach $REDACTED million by 2028 at a CAGR of REDACTED%.This growth is mainly owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly fertilizers, growing focus on renewable energy sources, increasing focus on decarbonizing the marine industry, and growing use of fuel cells.



By volume, the global green ammonia market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the next five years.



The transportation application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 with REDACTED%, followed by power generation at REDACTED%, fertilizer at REDACTED%, and refrigeration at REDACTED% share.Other industrial applications include the marine industry, aviation industry, food and beverage, etc.



However, by 2028, the power generation segment is expected to capture the larger pie of the market with a REDACTED% share.This is due to the rapidly growing demand for energy from emerging nations like China, India, Russia, and Brazil.



Moreover, rapid urbanization and growing demand for electric vehicles further propel the energy demand. Green ammonia is emerging as a carbon-free fuel alternative to fulfill the growing energy demand as well as reduce carbon emissions.



This report divides the global market for green ammonia into three segments: technology, application, and region.



Based on technology, the green ammonia market is further segmented into solid oxide electrolysis, proton exchange membrane electrolysis, and alkaline water electrolysis. The alkaline water electrolysis segment is dominating the market in 2022 and is expected to lead the market in the coming years.



Based on application, the green ammonia market is segmented into power generation, transportation, fertilizer, refrigeration, and others.Other applications include hydrogen carriers, stationery power, chemicals, plastics, textile, mining, explosives, pharmaceuticals, air treatment, waste treatment, etc.



The transportation segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, followed by the power generation segment.

