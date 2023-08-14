Shaping the Future of the E-Hailing Industry - Emerging Market Developments, Including Uber's Electric Fleet Plan

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Hailing Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global e-hailing market, focusing on the passenger vehicle (cars, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers) segments. E-hailing services refer to booking passenger vehicles through electronic applications such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops, offering an easy-to-use mode of transportation with on-demand mobility.

The report highlights the growth potential of the e-hailing market, projecting a CAGR of 22.84% from 2023 to 2028, with the market size expected to reach US$212.139 billion in 2028, up from US$50.271 billion in 2021.

Key points covered in the report:

Drivers for Market Growth: The report identifies various factors driving the growth of the e-hailing market, such as growing traffic congestion in major countries, increasing internet penetration, and technological advancements. Market Segmentation: The market is segmented by vehicle type, including cars, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers, and by geography, covering North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Competitive Environment: The report analyzes major players in the e-hailing market, such as Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing Technology, Ola Cabs, MyCar, and others. It also provides insights into the strategies of emerging players and the market's overall competitiveness. Market Developments: The report covers key market developments, such as Uber's plan to transition its fleet of ride-hail vehicles in North America to be fully electric by 2030. Growth Opportunities: The report identifies growth opportunities in the e-hailing market, such as the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) leasing and digitalization.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the global e-hailing market, including its drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and competitive landscape. It provides valuable insights for companies looking to enter or expand their presence in the e-hailing market.

Company Profiles:

The report includes detailed profiles of the following key companies operating in the e-hailing market, providing information on their strategies, mergers, acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Ola Cabs

MyCar

Grad Holding Inc.

Gojek

Bolt

Wingz

Via Transportation, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $50.27 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $212.14 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered Global

