Non-GMO Food Market to surpass 1648.06 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Positive nutrition profile

Westford, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, rising global non-GMO food market demand mirrors growing environmental worries. Consumers increasingly seek sustainable, pesticide-free options. This shift highlights a collective concern for ecological balance, driving the non-GMO market. Farmers adapt, favoring environmentally friendly practices, fostering a symbiotic relationship between dietary choices and planet preservation.

Raising awareness is crucial in combatting the adverse impacts associated with the global non-GMO food market. Educating consumers, policymakers, and industries about potential ecological, economic, and health consequences can foster informed choices and sustainable practices, ensuring a balanced and thriving food future for all.

Prominent Players in the Non-GMO Food Market

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Nature's Path Foods, Inc.

Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

Organic Valley

WhiteWave Foods Company

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Annie's, Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods

Lundberg Family Farms

Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.

SunOpta, Inc.

Vital Farms, Inc.

Whole Foods Market, Inc.

Dairy Products Segment is expected to grow the Market Due to consumer demand for healthier choices

The dairy product segment is a rapid growth sector within the non-GMO food market. Driven by consumer demand for healthier choices, this segment offers non-genetically modified alternatives that resonate with health-conscious consumers, propelling its swift expansion and contributing significantly to the overall market's dynamism.

North America emerges as a dominant force in the global non-GMO food market due to its robust regulatory framework and heightened consumer awareness. With a penchant for healthier options, the region's strong demand for non-genetically modified products drives innovation and market growth, solidifying its leading position on the global stage.

Cereals Segment is expected to dominate the Market Due to its Escalating Trend of Health-Conscious Snacking

The cereals segment is a rapid growth sector within the non-GMO food market. Increased demand for natural and healthier options has driven its expansion. Consumers seeking non-GMO choices find cereals appealing for their versatility, nutritional value, and role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region emerge as a swiftly advancing segment in the global non-GMO food market. Propelled by a burgeoning population, increasing awareness of health and sustainability, and evolving dietary preferences, this region showcases substantial growth potential, fostering a vibrant market landscape with diverse opportunities for industry players.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the non-GMO food market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Non-GMO Food Market

In August 2022, Nomoo New American Burgers Partnered with Nestle SA to develop a proprietary line of plant-based products. The company offers gluten-free, non-GMO pea protein burgers with plant-based chicken burgers and cheese.

In March 2022, PepsiCo Inc and Beyond Meat launched Beyond Meat JErky from the planet partnership. The product is made with non-GMO plant-based ingredients, soy or gluten.

Key Questions Answered in Non-GMO Food Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

