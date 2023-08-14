Kiefer Sutherland Shares the Spirit of Red Bank, Nova Scotia From Coast to Coast With the Launch of RED BANK Whisky in British Columbia

HUBBARDS, Nova Scotia, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Kiefer Sutherland, co-founder of RED BANK Whisky for a bottle signing appearance at 39th & Cambie BCLIQUOR on August 24th 4-6 pm and at Kelowna Orchard Park BCLIQUOR on August 25th from 4pm to 6pm .

Co-founded by Kiefer Sutherland, Gary Briggs, Shawn Hiscott and Rob Steele, and carefully crafted by Master Blender Michel Marcil, RED BANK Whisky embodies good taste, good times, good friends and the rich heritage and tradition of Canadian whisky. A masterful blend and balance of rye, corn and wheat whiskies, RED BANK Whisky stands out as a smooth, master distilled, premium spirit with a taste that captures the essence of Canada.

Building a Canadian whisky legacy, the brand is set to share the rocky shores of Nova Scotia from coast to coast!

As shareable as a good story, RED BANK Whisky is about moments with family and friends while celebrating the memories you’ve made and those you’ve yet to make. With its impeccable quality and homegrown taste, RED BANK Whisky is set to captivate whisky connoisseurs, new to whisky drinkers and mixologists alike and become a symbol of Canadian excellence.

Fortunately, everyone’s a friend around a bottle of RED BANK . The finest blended whisky for those who will settle for nothing less. Bank on it.

ABOUT RED BANK WHISKY CO

RED BANK Whisky Co, owners of RED BANK Canadian Whisky, is a proudly and purely Canadian company distilling the best Canadian whisky to share with the world. Born on Nova Scotia’s rocky shores and hand-crafted with pure Canadian ingredients, RED BANK Whisky is an authentic expression of its coastal terroir. RED BANK Whisky Co was established in 2022.

Canadian Born Proudly Canadian

For more information visit: www.redbankwhisky.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Media images https://bit.ly/REDBANKMEDIAHUB

media@redbankwhisky.com Instagram @REDBANKWhisky #REDBANKWhisky

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f551f5a2-b6e3-4e2e-9bf5-0999adec254a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aee6180-90a3-4bbe-ae78-2d8b1773644b